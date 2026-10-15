THY Offers 20 Percent Discount on Extra Services for Domestic Flights

Turkish Airlines (Türk Hava Yolları (IST: THYAO)) has rolled out a 20% discount on seat selection and extra baggage for domestic flights operating through October 31, 2026. The fare reduction applies specifically to ancillary services rather than base ticket prices, maintaining standard tariffs across domestic routes including Ağrı.

The Bottom Line

Ancillary Focus: The 20% price reduction applies exclusively to seat selection and excess baggage fees, leaving base ticket fares untouched.

The 20% price reduction applies exclusively to seat selection and excess baggage fees, leaving base ticket fares untouched. Route Eligibility: Scheduled domestic flights connecting through Ağrı qualify, provided they operate between October 1 and October 31, 2026.

Scheduled domestic flights connecting through Ağrı qualify, provided they operate between October 1 and October 31, 2026. Exclusions: Code-share itineraries and flights operated by AJet remain entirely outside the promotional terms.

Ağrı Domestic Routes Meet Ancillary Adjustments

Travelers booking domestic itineraries involving Ağrı during October 2026 face a specific pricing structure. While the core ticket cost remains at standard market rates, optional add-ons drop by 20% through the end of the month.

The carrier confirmed that the promotion targets passenger comfort add-ons rather than seat inventory pricing. Passengers looking for lower baseline fares will find no promotional adjustment on the ticket price itself.

Cabin Classes and Ticket Types Included in the Offer

Both Economy and Business Class ticket holders can access the discounted add-ons. The promotion applies equally to one-way and round-trip bookings across qualifying domestic networks.

Passengers must hold a confirmed ticket before securing the reduced baggage rates. Independent baggage purchases without an associated active ticket do not qualify for the promotional pricing.

Exclusions Across Partner and Subsidiary Carriers

Network boundaries limit the discount strictly to mainline Türk Hava Yolları scheduled domestic operations. Code-share arrangements with partner carriers and all flights operated by subsidiary AJet are excluded from the percentage reduction.

Travelers must verify the operating carrier before purchase to ensure eligibility for the baggage and seat selection discounts.

Service Category Promotional Terms Exclusions Base Fares Standard pricing with no percentage reduction All domestic routes Seat Selection 20% discount on scheduled domestic routes AJet and code-share flights Extra Baggage 20% discount for ticketed passengers Standalone baggage purchases without a ticket

The promotion concludes on October 31, 2026, requiring passengers traveling through Ağrı to complete all ancillary purchases within the active campaign window.