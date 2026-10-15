Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set for First Joint UK Appearance in Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to carry out their first joint public engagements in the UK since returning to the country in August, heading to Nottingham on Thursday, October 15, for a series of community visits.

The Bottom Line

Harry and Meghan will visit three community organizations in Nottingham on Thursday, marking their first joint UK appearance since moving back to England.

The itinerary includes stops at the Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub, and Epic Partners, focusing on youth work, mentoring, and food poverty action.

The visits arrive amid ongoing questions regarding taxpayer-funded security following a recent review announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Nottingham Itinerary Details Three Community Visits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS), the Himmah Hub food poverty action group, and Epic Partners youth organization. At CRS, Harry is expected to meet musician and poet Jah Digga, while Meghan participates in a confidence-building and bracelet-making workshop with young girls. The visit to Himmah Hub involves a cooking class and the packing of food parcel donations, reconnecting Meghan with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Epic Partners supports children and families in the St Ann’s and Sneinton areas through youth work, sports, mentoring, and education. The upcoming outing follows Harry’s solo appearances last month, which included attending the annual WellChild Awards. For Meghan, the event marks her first public appearance at a UK event in four years, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Private Citizen Status and Security Questions

Although the high-profile events bear the hallmarks of royal engagements, a letter to government stakeholders authorized by the King last month clarified that the Sussexes remain private citizens. Sources indicated the couple consider themselves public figures and were caught off-guard by the official clarification outlining their position. The public release of the itinerary on social media also triggered renewed debate and sarcastic online commentary regarding their security arrangements.

Photo: Irish Examiner

Harry has spent years challenging decisions concerning his access to publicly funded police protection in the UK after stepping back from working royal duties in 2020. The Sussexes are currently waiting to hear whether they will be granted taxpayer-funded security, with Harry reportedly fearing a delay following Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s announcement of a security review for the royal family and public figures.

Organization Visited Location Primary Focus Community Recording Studio (CRS) St Ann’s, Nottingham Youth programs, music, and mentoring Himmah Hub Nottingham Food poverty action and community cooking Epic Partners St Ann’s and Sneinton Youth work, sport, and education

Future Professional Priorities

Quasi-royal visits will remain relatively rare for Meghan, who is focusing primarily on her children, her As Ever lifestyle brand, and rebooting her acting career. A source told The Telegraph that the couple maintains different professional priorities, noting that Harry remains dedicated to philanthropic work and public service while Meghan balances family life with incoming script evaluations.

Photo: Yahoo

A friend told a magazine that the duchess was prepared to “stick her head above the parapet” on the visit to Nottingham, adding “She’s up for it.”