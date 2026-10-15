EU Leaders Open Brussels Summit to Negotiate 2028-2034 Budget

European Union heads of state and government gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit starting Thursday, centering initial negotiations on the bloc’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2028 to 2034 budget period.

The Bottom Line

Budget Deadlock: Negotiations for the 2028–2034 MFF opened in Brussels with member states facing wide divides, making an immediate agreement unlikely.

Negotiations for the 2028–2034 MFF opened in Brussels with member states facing wide divides, making an immediate agreement unlikely. Geopolitical Overlays: The summit agenda also encompasses trade relations with China, high energy prices tied to the Iran conflict, and new U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

The summit agenda also encompasses trade relations with China, high energy prices tied to the Iran conflict, and new U.S. sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Diplomatic Sequence: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to join discussions on Friday to address European support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia following recent Washington-Moscow supply arrangements.

Brussels Budget Negotiations and Fiscal Divides

The primary focus of Thursday’s agenda in Brussels remains the multiyear EU budget framework spanning 2028 through 2034. Member state positions remain heavily fractured.

We are live from the European Council in Brussels where EU leaders are meeting for a two-day summit that will be dominated on Thursday by a battle over the bloc’s 2028-2034 budget.Follow along for the latest developments from our team of reporters.https://t.co/xdDDj55i0e — https://x.com/rapporteur_news/status/2110623301009866860

Given the disparate national interests, participants have signaled that a definitive compromise will not emerge from this week’s two-day meeting.

External Pressures from China Trade to Iran Energy Costs

Beyond internal spending allocations, leaders are forced to navigate a volatile external landscape during the summit sessions. Commercial relations with China sit prominently on the table.

Simultaneously, the European economy grapples with elevated energy prices driven by the Iran conflict.

Geopolitical Friction and the Transatlantic Agenda

The Brussels consultations unfold against a backdrop of strain regarding international law and sanctions enforcement. Member states are addressing new U.S. sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (IStGH).

Furthermore, discussions on Friday will shift toward direct European support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. These security talks follow closely behind an announced agreement between Washington and Moscow regarding Russian diesel shipments, a development where U.S. Donald Trump bypassed existing sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Brussels on Friday.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.