California Parents Charged With Child Neglect After 8-Year-Old Dies From Severe Asthma in Filthy Home

An eight-year-old California girl’s tragic death from a severe asthma attack has exposed years of alleged severe neglect inside a cockroach-infested San Jose home, prompting felony child neglect charges against her mother and stepfather, prosecutors announced.

A Fatal Delay and Squalid Living Conditions

Aurora Williams died on May 17, 2026, four days after emergency responders rushed to her family’s home for a medical emergency.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated that Aurora and her siblings had lived in squalid and dangerous conditions since at least 2019, surrounded by mold, pet feces, and cockroaches. Prosecutors detailed that the young girl’s mother, Gabrielle Hanson, 32, and stepfather, Jacob Randolph, 39, ignored repeated warnings from medical professionals and social workers regarding the perilous state of their household.

Compromised Equipment and Medical Neglect

Investigators discovered that Aurora’s prescribed asthma equipment had not been properly maintained.

During searches of the home, authorities found a dirty inhaler spacer missing a rubber seal designed to prevent medication from leaking, alongside a respiratory mask containing cockroaches. When Aurora experienced serious medical distress in May, the couple allegedly waited eight hours before seeking medical help. Later, the medical examiner classified the fatality as a homicide, concluding that Aurora succumbed to cerebral hypoxia brought on by a severe asthma attack and a viral-related acute lung injury, with medical neglect playing a major role in the outcome.

Prior Warnings Ignored by Caregivers

Signs of severe neglect surfaced long before the fatal asthma attack.

In February 2025, a relative rushed Aurora to an emergency room as she struggled to breathe and wheezed heavily. Hospital staff reported that a bug fell from her shoe and a cockroach crawled on her, prompting the child to tell staff that bugs simply crawled on her. Staff noted she smelled like cat urine, appeared seriously underweight and pale, and stated she was hungry and had not eaten.

Protective Custody and Additional Charges

Following the emergency response on May 13, 2026, social workers took six other children, ranging in age from two months to 17 years, into protective custody.

As the inquiry proceeded, authorities additionally uncovered allegations of child sexual abuse against 44-year-old Jonathan Hanson, Aurora’s maternal uncle, involving a different minor residing at the residence. The state filed charges against Jonathan Hanson consisting of two counts of molestation alongside one count of possessing explicit videos of the victim, whose age ranged from 11 to 15 years when the acts allegedly took place. Gabrielle Hanson faces an additional charge of knowing about the alleged abuse and failing to intervene.

Upcoming Court Appearance in San Jose

All three defendants were arraigned on a Tuesday.

Despite opposition from prosecutors, Gabrielle Hanson and Randolph walked free on supervised own recognizance, whereas a judge ordered Jonathan Hanson to remain jailed without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.