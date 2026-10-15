Pope Leo XIV faces uncertain future after lung cancer surgery

Just eighteen months following his election, the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV has entered an uncertain phase after he was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent a major surgical procedure involving the removal of part of the lung.

Vatican observers note that while associates were aware of a cancer diagnosis, learning of a partial lung ablation rather than just a localized nodule removal marked a profound shift.

Vatican Operations and South American Tour Uncertainty

Within the Apostolic Palace, officials are preparing for an altered agenda while awaiting formal medical bulletins. Discussion centers heavily on whether Leo XIV will undergo chemotherapy, which could entail physical constraints and a more confined daily routine. This situation would constitute a first in the history of the papacy.

Logistical preparations for the Pope’s scheduled November tour of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru hang in the balance. Roman Curia staff have raised concerns regarding both the duration of long-haul flights and high-altitude destinations. Specifically, Cusco in Peru sits at 3,600 meters above sea level, an elevation that presents risks of pulmonary edema for anyone with recent pulmonary surgery.

« Beaucoup de collaborateurs avaient compris qu’il s’agissait d’un cancer, mais apprendre l’ablation d’une partie du poumon, et non pas du seul nodule, a suscité un bouleversement. »

Cardinal Sturla, Archbishop of Montevideo, indicated to Uruguayan media that postponing the journey remains a possibility as medical recovery takes absolute precedence over travel commitments.

Continuity of Governance and Future Outlook

To maintain administrative continuity during convalescence, governance has adapted through written communications. During Wednesday’s mass marking the tenth anniversary of Amoris laetitia, Cardinal Tagle delivered the homily on behalf of the pontiff via a signed written message.

While church officials emphasize that it remains too early to gauge the long-term trajectory of the pontificate, Vatican analysts recognize that in the minds of people, there will be a before and an after.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor