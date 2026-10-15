Pope Leo Recovers From Lung Cancer Surgery as Doctors Urge Screening

Pope Leo is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous node from his right lung, drawing renewed focus to lung cancer screenings in Kern County. Local physicians emphasize that early detection through low-dose CT scans remains critical.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Low-Dose CT Scans: Imaging used to help doctors spot nodules or other abnormalities that may require further testing.

Imaging used to help doctors spot nodules or other abnormalities that may require further testing. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: The more treatable form of lung cancer, distinct from its aggressive small-cell counterpart.

The more treatable form of lung cancer, distinct from its aggressive small-cell counterpart. Individual Risk Factors: Variables including tobacco use, secondhand smoking, genetics, air pollution, and radiation exposure.

Surgical Recovery and Regional Screening Focus

The Vatican reported that Pope Leo underwent surgery to remove a cancerous node from the lower lobe of his right lung, prompting renewed medical attention in Kern County. Local doctors are using the moment to emphasize individual risk factors, screening protocols, and available treatment options.

After a surgery on Tuesday in which the lower lobe of his right lung was removed, Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung cancer. Dr. Luis Ráez, a prominent oncologist, explained in an interview with EWTN News what pulmonary adenocarcinoma is and what factors will determine the Holy… pic.twitter.com/e3cOLjHqHj — https://x.com/EWTNews/status/2110464881598063027

Dr. Ravi Patel, director of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, noted the specific classification of the diagnosis. “All the other cancers are called non-small cell lung cancers. Non-small cell lung cancers are much more treatable,” Patel said, contrasting them with small cell lung cancer.

That alternative diagnosis carries a serious prognosis. “Small cell cancer is a very aggressive cancer. Untreated — you can die in three months,” Patel said.

Identifying Risks Beyond Tobacco Use

While smoking remains a driver of malignancies, local clinicians stress that malignancies can develop in patients without any smoking history. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention list high-risk factors as smoking tobacco, secondhand smoking, genetics, air pollution, and radiation exposure.

“It’s very important to remember that lung cancer can happen in non-smokers. So if you have a cough, pain, discomfort — just make sure that you know you bring it to the attention of your physician,” Patel said.

Lung Cancer Classification Prognosis & Progression Primary Intervention Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer More treatable Surgery for early stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Aggressive; fatal within three months if untreated Radiation therapy in conjunction with chemotherapy

Available Treatments and Local Access Programs

Early detection via low-dose CT screenings remains a tool for high-risk adults between 50 and 80 years old. These scans allow physicians to spot nodules or other abnormalities that may require further testing.

To ease financial obstacles, treatment grants alongside complimentary and discounted CT scans have previously been provided by the Blood and Cancer Center throughout Lung Cancer Awareness Month each November. Standard therapeutic approaches supported by the CDC include surgery for early-stage non-small lung cancer, as well as radiation therapy in conjunction with chemotherapy.

When to Consult a Doctor

Annual examinations are being recommended by area physicians for high-risk individuals aged 50 to 80 to help identify lung cancer in its initial stages. Patients experiencing symptoms—such as a cough, pain, or discomfort—should bring it to the attention of their physician.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, Bakersfield, California.