Starbucks launching Winnie the Pooh collection in Asia

Starbucks is launching a 20-piece Winnie the Pooh collection in collaboration with Disney to celebrate 100 years of the Hundred Acre Wood. Hitting shelves on Oct. 20, the regional exclusive features honey-drip cold cups, ceramic beehive mugs, and plush Bearista keychains across nine Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific Regional Exclusivity Limits Global Access

The limited-edition lineup brings aesthetic drinkware and lifestyle accessories to participating Starbucks coffeehouses across the Asia-Pacific region. According to Mashable, the drop on Oct. 20 is restricted exclusively to Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. North American and European collectors will find no trace of the items on local shelves.

The collection spans 20 distinct pieces, mixing everyday drinkware with character-themed lifestyle items. Standouts include Hunny Pot Tumblers and Cold Cups featuring honey-drip lids, golden-yellow straw toppers, and Pooh illustrations. A textured, ceramic beehive-shaped mug depicts Pooh stuck in a honey pot entry, while collectible Starbucks Bearista keychains and phone straps dress the brand’s signature plush figures in costumes of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger. The range also includes a packable reusable Hundred Acre Wood tote bag that folds into its own matching pouch.

Secondary Market Resellers Prepare for Oct. 20 Launch

Collectors outside the designated launch countries face a steep uphill battle to secure the merchandise. Mashable reported that secondary market exporters will begin listing inventory from Oct. 20, though buyers should expect significant markups over retail prices on high-demand pieces like the ceramic beehive mug and plush Bearista straps. Platforms like eBay will serve as the primary alternative for international fans willing to pay reseller rates.

For buyers determined to acquire official Disney and Starbucks drinkware without absorbing secondary market inflation, the Disney Store regularly stocks alternative collaboration tumblers that ship directly to U.S. and UK addresses. Current listings include a Winnie the Pooh tumbler priced at $27.99.