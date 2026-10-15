Zuffa Boxing Signs WBC Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames signed a multi-fight promotional agreement with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, adding another world-class 160-pound fighter to the growing promotional roster alongside titleholders Denzel Bentley and Aaron McKenna. Adames, who has defended his middleweight title three times since moving up to the division in 2021, brings an undefeated seven-fight run in the weight class to his new home.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Adames enters Zuffa Boxing as a top middleweight name on the roster, adding to the promotion’s growing presence in the division.

Adames joins the promotion as a prominent middleweight, with his signing under White adding a major name to the roster.

Zuffa Boxing’s roster now includes middleweight champion Carlos Adames alongside fellow signees Denzel Bentley and Aaron McKenna.

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The Rise of “Caballo Bronco” at 160 Pounds

Adames arrives at Zuffa Boxing with a professional record of 25 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, featuring 18 knockouts over an 11-year career. Since stepping up to the 160-pound division in 2021, the veteran has remained undefeated across seven bouts.

Photo: talksport.com

His resume features high-profile victories over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Julian Williams, Terrell Gausha, and Austin Williams. Most recently, Adames secured a unanimous decision victory over Austin Williams on March 21, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Earlier in his career, he captured the interim WBC strap in 2022 before elevation to full champion status after Jermall Charlo was stripped of the title.

“This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m here to make history,” Adames said. The best of ‘Caballo Bronco’ is yet to come.”

Fighter Division Title Status Carlos Adames Middleweight WBC Champion Denzel Bentley Middleweight WBO Champion Aaron McKenna Middleweight IBF Champion Erislandy Lara Middleweight WBA Champion

Navigating Mandatory Defenses and Unification Bouts

The multi-fight deal alters the landscape of the middleweight division, placing three of the sport’s world champions under the Zuffa Boxing banner. The promotional signing follows WBO titleholder Denzel Bentley joining the roster, while IBF champion Aaron McKenna secured his belt in Dublin.

Photo: cbssports.com

“I hope so,” Adames said regarding a potential clash with McKenna. “Save this post on X, because you’re going to need it. No more excuses. No more running. I’m on the biggest stage, ready to face the best. Line them up!”

Adames faces an impending mandatory title-defense situation against Meiirim Nursultanov, with an October 20 deadline reportedly looming. Meanwhile, WBA champion Erislandy Lara remains a primary target outside the Zuffa stable in the broader middleweight championship picture.