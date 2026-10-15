CF Montréal isolated at bottom after 3-0 loss to Atlanta

The CF Montréal season is slipping away under the weight of missed opportunities and mounting frustration, culminating in a 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Wednesday night. RDS reported that the loss leaves the club isolated at the very bottom of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference, 12 points outside the playoff picture with just five matches remaining.

Stade Saputo Dreams Dashed by Atlanta’s Opportunism

Wednesday evening started with a flicker of genuine hope for the home side. Following a disciplined defensive clearance by Luca Petrasso in the ninth minute, Montréal surged forward to dictate the tempo. Midfielder Dani Pereira tested the visitors with a sharp strike at the edge of the box, while veteran attacker Alexis Sánchez fired a promising shot straight into the gloves of Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos.

That momentum vanished abruptly in the 22nd minute. Miguel Almirón seized a stroke of good fortune when his low-driven shot struck the left post behind Montréal netminder Sébastian Breza and carened directly over the line. That single, deflating moment completely sapped the energy from the hosts. Giuliano Galoppo and Breel Embolo capitalized further in the 42nd and 60th minutes respectively, sealing a comfortable victory for Atlanta while driving the home supporters to near silence in the half-empty stands.

Locker Room Frustration and the Search for Answers

The post-match rhetoric from the Montréal camp exposed deep fractures within the squad as the campaign draws to a close. Defender Brandan Craig delivered a scathing assessment of the team’s collective output during a dismal night in the city.

« Le match d’aujourd’hui a été, très honnêtement, tout simplement humiliant. Parmi les rares à avoir démontré une implication respectable, le joueur arrière Brandan Craig a avoué: J’ai honte. Je comprends ce que les partisans peuvent ressentir. Nous devrons nous regarder dans le miroir et passer à autre chose, car la rencontre la plus importante de l’année nous attend. »

Coaching staff member Philippe Eullaffroy echoed the sentiment, addressing the alarming reality of players seemingly checking out of a professional competition. Eullaffroy did not mince words regarding the collective standard required to wear the club’s jersey.

« Il y a un sentiment, même à l’intérieur [de l’équipe] que certains ont abandonné. Pour des joueurs professionnels, des sportifs professionnels, abandonner une compétition, c’est se renier. C’est être à l’opposé de son essence et c’est inacceptable. Mais moi, ce n’est pas mon cas. Je n’abandonne pas. »

The Canadian Championship Lifeline at Stade Saputo

With mathematical elimination in the MLS postseason race looming dangerously close, Montréal’s entire season now pivots toward a single, high-stakes fixture. The club must travel west to take on the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday night, where another loss could officially extinguish their playoff hopes if FC Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls secure points elsewhere.

Yet, the defining fixture of the year arrives next Wednesday night back at Stade Saputo. There, Montréal will face Forge FC in the final of the Canadian Championship. Eullaffroy pointed to late substitutes Hennadii Synchuk and Olger Escobar—both of whom injected much-needed urgency upon entering the pitch against Atlanta—as proof that fighting spirit still exists within the locker room.

The objective now is singular. Capturing the domestic trophy offers a desperate chance to salvage an otherwise dismal year for a club searching for an identity and a reason to reward its supporters.