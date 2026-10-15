NBA Instagram Account Hacked to Promote Fake Memecoin

The official Instagram account of the National Basketball Association was reportedly compromised on October 14 and used to promote a speculative cryptocurrency token called NBA Coin. BeInCrypto reported that the unauthorized post directed followers to purchase the digital asset through a contract address hosted on the Pump.fun launchpad platform.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Token Volatility: The hastily launched Pump.fun token reached a modest market capitalization of approximately $3,500 by the evening of October 14 before interest plateaued.

The hastily launched Pump.fun token reached a modest market capitalization of approximately $3,500 by the evening of October 14 before interest plateaued. Social Media Security: Institutional sports accounts face scrutiny following a wave of 2026 reported takeovers, where brand and management accounts were used to promote memecoins.

Anatomy of the Compromised Instagram Post

Front Office Sports reported on the text of the deleted post on the presumably compromised account, in which the token was presented as an official league product. The unauthorized material featured a direct contract address linked to Pump.fun, a platform where anyone can create and launch a token.

The NBA appears to have been hacked, with one Instagram post promoting a meme coin: 'NBA Coin.'The post has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/bgSPRsFl14 — https://x.com/FOS/status/2110552410339062033

Despite the nature of the league account, public engagement with the fraudulent post remained relatively low. Screenshots analyzed by BeInCrypto indicated the post accumulated 3,592 likes and 500 comments before it was removed.

Incident Date Target Account Platform Promoted Asset March 2025 NBA Official Profile X NBA Coin (Solana) October 14 NBA Official Profile Instagram NBA Coin (Pump.fun)

Parallels to Previous League Security Breaches

If confirmed, this marks the second time hackers have used the league’s social media channels to promote a token called NBA Coin. In March 2025, attackers used the league’s X account to announce an NBA Coin on Solana (SOL). That earlier post disappeared after about 5 minutes, and NASCAR’s X account was compromised on the same day following the same pattern.

The incident reflects a broader wave of security failures. Earlier in the month, Microsoft confirmed unauthorized access to its X account. The account had followed and reposted a profile that mimicked Clippy, the Office assistant. In August, the X account of The Pokémon Company was compromised and used to promote a cryptocurrency. Also executives and public figures were targets of further such attacks. In July, the X account of Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev was hacked and a few days later Senator Cynthia Lummis’ account. Also Kylie Jenner’s X account was reportedly hacked in August.

Unanswered Questions Regarding League Infrastructure

The NBA has not yet responded to BeInCrypto’s request for comment. The league has also not shared how the Instagram account was accessed, or if fans bought the token before the post disappeared.

Photo: de.finance.yahoo.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.