Mark Ruffalo’s Eco-Friendly New York Farm and 20-Year Anti-Fracking Activism

Mark Ruffalo owns a 20-hectare property in Callicoon, New York, where the 58-year-old actor has spent years leading an outspoken anti-fracking crusade and transforming his land into an ecological sanctuary powered by solar energy and organic farming.

The Bottom Line

Mark Ruffalo established his rural New York residence in the Catskill Mountains to scale back his lifestyle and protect local water resources from hydraulic fracturing.

His public activism and community organizing played a central role in former New York Andrew Cuomo’s decision to ban high-volume hydraulic fracturing in 2014.

Beyond his upstate property, Ruffalo co-founded The Solutions Project in 2013 to advance community-level renewable energy transitions.

From the Catskill Mountains to the MCU

While millions of moviegoers recognize Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Hulk in Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe—most recently appearing in the 2026 feature Spider-Man: Brand New Day—the four-time Oscar nominee maintains a starkly unglamorous domestic reality. The actor relocated his family permanently to a 20-hectare property in Callicoon, located within the Catskill Mountains region. In a 2011 interview, Ruffalo explained that the move stemmed from a conscious desire to reexamine their lifestyle and question the necessity of constant accumulation, noting that living in a smaller space surrounded by nature deeply influenced his children’s temperament and daily routines.

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That pastoral sanctuary quickly evolved into the operational base for an intensive environmental campaign. Ruffalo’s active opposition to fossil fuel extraction intensified around 2008, when commercial interest surged around the Marcellus Shale geological formation. Energy companies sought to extract natural gas through hydraulic fracturing—commonly known as fracking—a method involving the high-pressure injection of fluids into subterranean rock formations. While proponents argue the technique lowers energy costs and boosts supply, environmental agencies and local residents warned of severe risks to groundwater purity and public health.

Confronting State Regulations and Local Tensions

The actor pointed directly to contaminated water supplies in communities like Dimock, Pennsylvania, as the catalyst for his public stance. In an interview with Earthjustice, Ruffalo stated that watching government agencies fail to protect vulnerable populations compelled him to speak out, explaining: Vi que las agencias gubernamentales creadas para evitar esto actuaban con apatía o corrupción; sentí que era lo correcto alzar la voz.

Photo: lanacion.com.ar

The actor’s high-profile advocacy helped galvanize a coalition of grassroots activists, local farmers, and lawmakers. This sustained pressure culminated in 2014 when then-Andrew Cuomo enacted a statewide ban on high-volume hydraulic fracturing. Yet the legislative battle did not end there. In February 2024, Ruffalo joined activists in Albany to oppose a proposed legislative loophole that would have permitted the use of compressed carbon dioxide for gas extraction—a technique he publicly labeled experimental and hazardous to local water tables.

Milestone Year Key Development Primary Impact 2008 Surge of Marcellus Shale exploration Triggered Ruffalo’s entry into anti-fracking activism in the Catskills. 2013 Cofounding of The Solutions Project Expanded his environmental work toward 100% renewable energy goals. 2014 Statewide hydraulic fracturing ban Prohibited water-based fracking across New York following years of activist pressure.

Bridging Individual Action and Institutional Advocacy

Ruffalo’s rural footprint extends well beyond personal lifestyle adjustments. Inside his Callicoon property, the estate utilizes solar panels and organic agricultural methods designed to leave zero negative impact on local ecosystems. However, his prominent role in regional politics has also generated local friction. While many community members credit the actor with elevating crucial environmental protections, some local landowners and trade advocates have criticized his activism, arguing that strict energy restrictions obstruct economic development in economically depressed rural pockets of upstate New York.

Photo: eltiempo.com

To institutionalize his environmental goals beyond local protests, Ruffalo co-founded The Solutions Project in 2013. The organization functions as a funding and advocacy network supporting community-led climate solutions and promoting the transition toward entirely renewable energy grids. Whether wearing his trademark blue resistance pin at public hearings or managing his organic farm, Ruffalo continues to leverage his industry standing to shape regional environmental policy.