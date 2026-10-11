Harry Kane Nears New Bayern Contract As Milan Target Endrick Loan

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract extension in principle, ending speculation over a move to Barcelona or a return to the Premier League. Concurrently, AC Milan are targeting a January loan move for Real Madrid forward Endrick, while Arsenal pursue Club Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora.

Evaluating the Munich Retention Strategy and European Market Shifts

Football clubs across Europe’s top five leagues exhausted over €10 billion during the transfer window before it officially shut. Yet, financial planning and squad adjustments continue unchecked ahead of the winter window reopening on January 1, 2027. Market activity centers heavily on contract preservation and securing young assets before valuations spike.

The Bottom Line

Kane’s Commitment: Harry Kane has agreed to terms in principle on a new two-and-a-half-year extension with Bayern Munich, rebuffing overtures from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Harry Kane has agreed to terms in principle on a new two-and-a-half-year extension with Bayern Munich, rebuffing overtures from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Milan’s Target: AC Milan is positioning a January loan bid for Real Madrid’s Endrick, who seeks regular minutes after a prior stint with Lyon.

AC Milan is positioning a January loan bid for Real Madrid’s Endrick, who seeks regular minutes after a prior stint with Lyon. Emerging Valuation: Arsenal faces a direct €25m release clause valuation to secure 17-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora.

Contract Talks Advance as Bayern Secures Kane

Bayern Munich is progressing very well in negotiations to lock down their primary goalscorer, according to sporting director Christoph Freund. The 33-year-old’s current deal was set to expire in 2027, prompting external interest from European rivals. TEAMtalk added that an agreement in principle is now in place for a two-and-a-half-year extension. This decision follows a period where Kane’s brother and lead agent, Charlie Kane, assessed the market options available to the forward.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal held exploratory talks over the summer, but a move to the Middle East held minimal appeal. Former club Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United—backed by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe—also maintained long-standing interest. By committing to Munich, Kane halts potential plans by Barcelona to approach him for a pre-contract agreement in January.

Barcelona Pivots Toward Manchester City as Target Window Shifts

Barcelona’s inability to secure Kane forces a redirection of their recruitment strategy. TEAMtalk reported that the Spanish club’s attention is shifting toward Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, alongside alternative target Julian Alvarez. Haaland’s long-term future at Manchester City remains uncertain amid 114 financial irregularity charges. Industry projections indicate that relegation could cost Manchester City approximately £500m in lost revenues, potentially forcing the departure of the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

Player Current Club Reported Status Interested Parties / Context Harry Kane Bayern Munich Agreement in principle (2.5-year extension) Rejected Barcelona and Al-Hilal; interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. Endrick Real Madrid Potential January loan target AC Milan confident of securing the 20-year-old forward. Gilberto Mora Club Tijuana Active transfer target (€25m release clause) Arsenal has reportedly submitted an offer for the 17-year-old.

Italian Ambitions Meet Spanish Surplus at Real Madrid

AC Milan exhibits growing confidence in securing Real Madrid forward Endrick on a temporary deal when the market reopens in January. The 20-year-old has struggled to secure consistent first-team minutes under the Spanish giants. Having spent a previous development loan spell with Lyon last season, Endrick represents a high-upside acquisition for Serie A sides seeking offensive depth without permanent capital outlay.

Photo: teamtalk.com

Simultaneously, North London recruitment teams are testing valuations in the North American market. According to reports from Mexican outlet El Porvenir, Arsenal has submitted an offer for Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old, who featured against England during the 2026 World Cup, carries a strict market valuation and release clause set at €25m.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.