UTSA Men’s Tennis Appoints Nick Castro as New Head Coach

Nick Castro took over as the seventh head men’s tennis coach at UTSA in August, aiming to restore a championship identity to a program with five historical NCAA Tournament appearances. Brought in by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Lisa Campos, Castro is laying a rigorous foundational structure during the fall slate, leaning on his past coaching pedigree at the Air Force Academy and IMG Academy.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Following a dominant 14-1 open singles run at the Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open, returning stalwarts like Timeo Bretin and Enzo Vargas are part of the team’s early-season progress.

Recruiting Pipeline Surge: Castro’s proven track record of securing top-10 mid-major classes during his tenure at Air Force positions UTSA as an emerging destination for high-tier junior prospects eyeing professional development.

Constructing a Culture of High Standards in San Antonio

The transition from the United States Air Force Academy to San Antonio brought a distinct ideological shift for the Roadrunners. During his stint in Colorado, Castro helped guide the squad to nine wins in the 2025-26 season, securing wins over three ranked opponents. More importantly, he established a demanding environment centered on rigid discipline and lofty benchmarks. That structural rigidity is now anchoring his early days at UTSA.

When Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Lisa Campos announced his appointment, she highlighted Castro’s commitment to the core values defining the athletic department. But the infrastructure goes beyond administrative vision. Working closely with Senior Associate Athletics Director/Student-Athlete Academic Services Shanda Hayden, Castro is integrating a family-first ethos designed to secure success both on the hard courts and in the classroom.

Coach / Program Entity Previous Post / Milestone Current UTSA Focus Nick Castro Air Force Assistant / IMG Academy Head Coach Installing a high-standard, aggressive baseline identity Enzo Vargas & Gabriel Jalouneix Flight Winners at 2026 Islander Open Translating fall momentum into spring singles dominance

Translating Professional Tour Insights to Collegiate Development

Before stepping into the college head coaching ranks, Castro spent valuable time on the ATP Tour as the full-time touring coach for professional player Mitchell Krueger. That exposure to elite-tier competition heavily influences how he communicates with his current eight-man roster. Transparency remains the cornerstone of his developmental philosophy, ensuring players with professional aspirations receive direct evaluations of their current metrics and tactical needs.

On the court, that developmental blueprint targets an assertive style of play. Castro wants his athletes to move forward with purpose and finish points cleanly at the net. That tactical evolution was immediately visible during the 2026 Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open in Corpus Christi, Texas. UTSA stormed through the opening weekend, compiling a 14-1 mark in open singles while capturing four flight titles.

Immediate Roster Integration and the Path Ahead

The early-season returns suggest a seamless blend of seasoned leadership and explosive new talent. Returners like Timeo Bretin and Enzo Vargas reached the consolation bracket semifinals at the ITA Texas Regionals, proving their mettle in one of the nation’s toughest regions. Meanwhile, newcomers Victor Rocha, Dmitri Goubin, and Gabriel Jalouneix successfully navigated the qualifying gauntlet to reach the main draw.

With an eight-man roster tailored for individualized attention, Castro is maximizing distinct player identities rather than forcing a monolithic tactical scheme. The ultimate objective remains capturing a conference championship—a feat the program has not achieved since 2015.

The squad continues its fall evaluation process by hosting the UTR Sports College Circuit at the UTSA Tennis Courts, running from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18. As the program builds toward the spring dual-match season, Castro’s foundational blueprint is already yielding tangible dividends across the lineup.

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