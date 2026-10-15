UTHealth Houston Researchers Restore Brain Cell Function in Alzheimer’s Mice

Researchers restored memory-linked neuron function in mice modeling Alzheimer’s disease by utilizing a sodium channel subunit to target parvalbumin interneurons and repair disrupted gamma oscillations. Published in the journal Neuron, the findings reveal a sequential recruitment pattern among these cells, offering a foundational step toward targeted human therapies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Gamma Oscillations: These are rapid electrical rhythms in the brain that fire when a person learns, forms memories, and processes information. In Alzheimer’s disease, these rhythms become disrupted even before clinical diagnosis.

These are rapid electrical rhythms in the brain that fire when a person learns, forms memories, and processes information. In Alzheimer’s disease, these rhythms become disrupted even before clinical diagnosis. Parvalbumin Interneurons (PV Cells): Specialized brain cells responsible for generating gamma oscillations. Researchers found that targeting these cells with a sodium channel subunit can successfully restore their function.

Specialized brain cells responsible for generating gamma oscillations. Researchers found that targeting these cells with a sodium channel subunit can successfully restore their function. Sequential Recruitment: Scientists discovered that PV cells do not fire all at once. Instead, they are recruited in a precise, timed sequence to initiate and sustain gamma rhythms, providing a new cellular target for potential treatments.

Restoring Gamma Oscillations Through PV Cell Function

Gamma oscillations are vital for normal cognitive processing and memory formation. When these rapid electrical rhythms fail, cognitive impairment often follows. In the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, these disruptions appear early, coinciding with progressive dysfunction of parvalbumin interneurons, or PV cells.

Keran Ma, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy at McGovern Medical School, UTHealth Houston, led the investigation. Ma and her team discovered that PV cells operate through a structured mechanism rather than firing uniformly. “PV interneurons are not all activated at the same time uniformly and fire in synchrony during gamma oscillations,” Ma stated. “They actually get recruited sequentially. There’s a pattern of recruitment. There’s a timing in how active these cells are to initiate the onset of gamma oscillations and to sustain gamma oscillations.”

Targeting Animal Models of Alzheimer’s Disease

Because Alzheimer’s disease is a uniquely human condition that does not naturally occur in rodents, the research team utilized mice modified to express the human version of an amyloid protein. This genetic modification leads to the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain, replicating key pathological features observed in human patients.

By administering a sodium channel subunit to these mice, the researchers enhanced PV cell function. This intervention successfully restored the natural pattern of PV cell recruitment and improved gamma oscillations. “We found that the pattern of PV cell recruitment was restored after PV cell function was enhanced by a sodium channel subunit, and the mice showed improved gamma oscillations,” Ma noted. “This is proof of principle that we can manipulate these PV interneurons to increase gamma oscillations.”

Research Parameter Observation in Alzheimer’s Models Post-Intervention Outcome PV Cell Activity Progressive dysfunction and desynchronization Sequential recruitment pattern restored Gamma Oscillations Disrupted rhythms and impaired generation Improved oscillation frequency and maintenance Target Mechanism Deficient sodium channel activity Enhanced via sodium channel subunit administration

Collaborative Research and Institutional Contributions

The study, detailed in Neuron, reflects a broad collaborative effort among major research institutions. Alongside investigators from UTHealth Houston’s McGovern Medical School, the author list includes researchers from the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease, featuring Kyerl Park, PhD, Patrick Honma, PhD, Erica Brady, PhD, Yuechen Qiu, MS, Katerina Akassoglou, PhD, Jorge J. Palop, PhD, and research associate Yutong Zhang. Additional contributions came from the Allen Institute for Brain Science, represented by Jonathan T. Ting, PhD, Boaz P. Levi, PhD, and research associate Ximena Opitz-Araya.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

This study was conducted exclusively in preclinical animal models and does not represent an approved clinical treatment for human patients.

References

Ma, K., et al. (2026). Parvalbumin cell state dynamics regulate gamma oscillations and are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease. Neuron, DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2026.09.025. Cell Press