Frank de Boer and Toby Alderweireld hit out at Ajax Coach Míchel

Following a painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Conference League, Ajax manager Míchel Sánchez faced fierce criticism from club legends Frank de Boer and Toby Alderweireld over his laboured English post-match interview on Ziggo Sport, with De Boer describing the performance as excruciating to listen to.

The Post-Match Breakdown on Ziggo Sport

Working in Amsterdam for three and a half months, Míchel struggled to articulate his thoughts following the 2-1 defeat. Speaking to Ziggo Sport evaluated the performance by stating, “I think our first half was not good enough. We lost the ball a lot when we had possession and did not have enough energy without the ball to press well.” He added that Ajax improved after the break, noting, “In the second half, we match and deserved more, but we conceded two goals because of two mistakes.” Asked about Jofre Torrents’s role in the conceded goals, Míchel replied, “He made a mistake for the second goal, but his performance was not bad.” The Spaniard frequently searched for words, struggling to finish sentences.

🚨 Toby Alderweireld, Robbie Keane, Ashley Young and Thomas Frank have joined the BBC Match of the Day line-up for the new season. — https://x.com/BobbyManzi/status/2089985577739243989

Analyst Backlash Over Communication Barriers

In the Ziggo Sport studio, presenter Sam van Royen questioned the delivery: “I’m looking at this from a television perspective too, and perhaps you wouldn’t say this if they had won and everything was fine. But in terms of his English, his communication, after a defeat… it does come across awkwardly, doesn’t it?” Alderweireld agreed, questioning how Míchel communicates with the squad. “I ask myself: how does he communicate with his team? Is it in English or in Spanish? A lot of people don’t understand Spanish; they understand English better, but if you speak like that…,” Alderweireld stated. Backing him up, De Boer gave a damning assessment: “It’s excruciating to sit and listen to this.” Alderweireld continued, “If you do that in the dressing room, you get exactly the same thing,” expressing doubts about utilizing an interpreter.

The Intermediary Dilemma and Leadership Stakes

Discussing potential solutions, Van Royen suggested Daley Blind—reportedly brought in as an extension of Míchel—could act as a translator. Alderweireld dismissed the idea: “As long as there’s an intermediary, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Daley Blind or someone else. At a moment like that, you have to convey your passion and knowledge. A team should almost be hanging on your every word and thinking: OK, yes, that’s it.”

Participant Role Key Assessment Míchel Sánchez Ajax Coach Acknowledged tactical errors and conceded goals after the Hajduk Split defeat. Sam van Royen Presenter Highlighted the awkward television presentation of the post-match interview. Toby Alderweireld Pundit / Former Defender Questioned dressing-room communication and the utility of intermediaries. Frank de Boer Pundit / Former Manager Described listening to the interview as excruciating.

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