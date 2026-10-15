Police Deploy for KBO Postseason Scalping Crackdown

As the professional baseball postseason opened on October 14, 2026, at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, a heavy police presence deployed to crack down on illegal ticket scalping following the enforcement of the revised National Sports Promotion Act last August. Despite 37 officers from the Songpa Police Station monitoring the grounds alongside the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the KBO, fans voiced widespread skepticism over whether spot checks and automated macro blocks can stop black-market prices from soaring up to 2 million won for premium seats.

The Ground Reality Outside Jamsil Stadium

Queuing at the central ticket office ahead of the opening postseason fixture, 60-year-old Doosan Bears fan Lee expressed frustration over the ticketing bottleneck. As mt.co.kr reported, Lee arrived at the ticket booth at 10:00 AM to secure a physical admission ticket after failing to beat automated programs online the previous night, noting that his children faced endless waiting queues before the portal sold out instantly.

Inside the perimeter, Songpa Police Station officers patrolled subway exits and ticket windows as part of a joint initiative with baseball authorities. Although the afternoon sweep resulted in zero direct scalping bookings, the enforcement effort highlighted the widening gap between regulatory intent and black-market execution.

Skyrocketing Resale Figures and Fan Frustration

LG Twins fan Park Eun-a told mt.co.kr that she and four acquaintances struck out entirely during standard online booking windows before relying on a colleague to secure admission.

Park noted that online listings ranged wildly from standard outfield seats priced at 20,000 to 30,000 won up to luxury table seats inflated to 2 million won. Another spectator, Lee Hae-rin, recounted paying roughly triple the face value through an independent ticket trading site to accommodate her children, pointing to the structural difficulty of booking multiple adjacent seats through official channels.

Ticket Category Official Face Value Observed Resale Range Outfield Seats Standard Pricing 20,000 – 30,000 KRW Table Seats Standard Pricing Up to 2,000,000 KRW

Enforcement Hurdles and Future Outlook

The current postseason sweep marks the first major test of the revised National Sports Promotion Act since its implementation on August 28, 2026. While law enforcement personnel maintained a visible presence around high-traffic stadium zones, fans remain unconvinced that manual patrols can neutralize sophisticated script-based scalping rings.

LG Twins fan Kim Yuri voiced doubt to mt.co.kr over whether authorities can effectively suppress program-driven ticket hoarding. Police officials indicated that joint monitoring teams from the National Police Agency, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the KBO will maintain targeted surveillance throughout the remainder of the postseason schedule.