Berlin Asking Rents Rise According to GREIX Index

Berlin asking rents rose 1.4% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, reversing declines from earlier in the year, according to the GREIX-Mietpreisindex published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The capital led the eight largest German cities with a 2.1% quarterly increase, despite holding a lower annual growth rate than markets like Hamburg.

GREIX Data Signals Momentum in Existing Berlin Inventories

Here is the math. Long periods of declining asking rents across the German capital have given way to measurable upward pressure. Data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that Berlin asking rents moved up 1.4% compared to the same period in 2025, breaking a pattern set in the first and second quarters when values sat below previous year marks.

Nationwide, asking rents climbed 1.2% nominally quarter-over-quarter and 3.7% annually. Adjusted for inflation, the quarterly gain stands at 0.3%, with a 0.7% annual rise. But the balance sheet tells a different story when examining property classes.

Jonas Zdrzalek, project manager of the GREIX at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, noted that rental price dynamics are accelerating slightly after hovering around a three percent annual rate for two quarters. The upward movement is driven primarily by existing inventory, with rents for older properties rising significantly faster than those for newly constructed units.

Quarterly Price Surges Across Germany’s Top Metros

Berlin registered a 2.1% quarterly increase, putting it at the peak of Germany’s eight major urban centers. Düsseldorf followed close behind at 2.0%, while Munich recorded 1.4% and Hamburg registered 1.3%. Frankfurt am Main and Stuttgart both logged 1.1% quarterly gains, trailing the nationwide average.

At the lower end of the quarterly spectrum, Leipzig reported a modest 0.3% uptick. Cologne stood out as the sole major market where asking rents remained entirely unchanged between Q2 and Q3.

When viewed through an annual lens, the landscape shifts. Hamburg captured the highest annual increase at 6.7%, outstripping every peer city. Düsseldorf and Cologne both expanded by 5.4% year-over-year. Munich rents grew 4.8%, Frankfurt posted 3.7%, and Stuttgart alongside Leipzig advanced 1.9%.

Berlin sits at the bottom of that yearly ranking at 1.4%, creating a wide divergence of roughly five percentage points between the country’s strongest and weakest large metropolitan markets.

Absolute Price Levels and Regional Divergence

Despite Berlin’s sharp quarterly jump, its absolute price tier remains well below the levels seen in southern financial hubs. Munich commands an average cold rent of 23.70 euros per square meter, maintaining its spot as the most expensive of the eight cities.

Frankfurt am Main follows at 17.90 euros per square meter. Hamburg requires 16.50 euros, Stuttgart sits at 16.40 euros, and Cologne averages 16.00 euros. Berlin tracks slightly below those levels at 15.80 euros per square meter, while Düsseldorf stands at 15.10 euros.

Leipzig remains the most accessible major urban market among the top eight, with an average cold rent of 10.40 euros per square meter. Across all 37 regions and cities tracked by the GREIX index, the weighted average current rent rests at 14.60 euros per square meter.

City Q3 Quarterly Change Annual Change (YoY) Average Cold Rent (€/sqm) Munich +1.4% +4.8% 23.70 Frankfurt am Main +1.1% +3.7% 17.90 Hamburg +1.3% +6.7% 16.50 Stuttgart +1.1% +1.9% 16.40 Cologne 0.0% +5.4% 16.00 Berlin +2.1% +1.4% 15.80 Düsseldorf +2.0% +5.4% 15.10 Leipzig +0.3% +1.9% 10.40

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.