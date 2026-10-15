Martin St-Louis addresses trade of Jayden Struble to Nashville

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the trade that sent defenseman Jayden Struble to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a draft pick, admitting the organization could no longer provide the 25-year-old skater with what he deserves.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Blueline Relief in Montreal: With Kaiden Guhle returning to active duty and Mike Matheson day-to-day, general manager Kent Hughes cleared crucial logjam at the left side of the defense, stabilizing the depth chart.

With Kaiden Guhle returning to active duty and Mike Matheson day-to-day, general manager Kent Hughes cleared crucial logjam at the left side of the defense, stabilizing the depth chart. Draft Capital Accumulation: The acquisition of a second-round selection—initially belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights—boosts Montreal’s future asset pool, aligning with ongoing front-office asset management strategies.

Logjam at the Blueline Forces Front-Office Action

The transaction, finalized following a Friday night contest against Nashville, brings an end to Struble’s tenure in Montreal after 174 regular-season appearances, as RDS reported. Selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the American defenseman had seen his role fluctuate across his four professional campaigns, often alternating with Arber Xhekaj while averaging between 14 and 16 minutes of ice time per night. Thursday night in Montreal, the Predators had lost the services of Quebec defenseman William Trudeau, who is playing his first professional season outside the CH organization.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on the Jayden Struble trade"We reached a point where we couldn't give him what he deserves. He's an NHL defenseman, and he's going to have a better opportunity to grow his game. He gave us very good hockey, and we wish him the best."(Translated from… pic.twitter.com/pNohJLuzsV — https://x.com/ChrisHabs360/status/2109004112285069623

With a left-side deployment featuring Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and emerging prospect Adam Engström, roster spots became increasingly scarce. The situation ultimately culminated in Struble being scratched from the lineup in favor of Engström, prompting the front office to maximize the player’s trade value rather than leave him stranded in the press box.

St-Louis and Teammates React to the Departure

Speaking candidly about the roster adjustment, St-Louis explained the logistical reality that forced the organization’s hand. Nous sommes arrivés à un point où nous ne pouvions plus lui donner ce qu’il mérite, St-Louis stated, as highlighted by Rumeurs de Transaction. C’est un défenseur de la LNH et il aura une meilleure occasion de continuer à développer son jeu. Il nous a donné du très bon hockey et nous lui souhaitons le meilleur.

Photo: RDS

The emotional weight of the trade resonated throughout the locker room. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle, whose return from a four-to-five-week absence directly precipitated the roster crunch, noted that the news hit the group hard. Teammates gathered for dinner with Struble the night prior to his departure, emphasizing the strong bonds forged during their shared development years. Arber Xhekaj admitted he was surprised and called the trade sad, noting it is the worst side of hockey when a friend is traded and it becomes more difficult to stay in contact with their new schedule.

Immediate Dividend in Nashville and Future Outlook

The Predators wasted no time integrating their new acquisition. By deploying Struble for more than 19 minutes in his first appearance, Nashville demonstrated a clear commitment to utilizing the physical rearguard in elevated defensive situations. Meanwhile, NHL.com noted that Guhle’s return provides stability to Montreal’s pairings, though the coaching staff continues to manage the balance between left- and right-handed defenders as the regular season progresses.

Photo: NHL.com

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