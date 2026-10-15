Miami Plastic Surgery Clinic Linked to Multiple Deaths After BBL Procedure

Fatal Fat Embolism Highlights Risks Following Miami Cosmetic Procedures

Jennifer Arias, a 29-year-old mother from New York, died on August 13 from a bilateral pulmonary fat embolism following liposuction and a gluteal fat transfer at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, Telemundo 51 reported. State records and civil lawsuits reveal at least six patient fatalities at the clinic since 2018.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Fat Embolism: A serious complication where microscopic fat droplets enter the venous circulation during surgery and lodge in the pulmonary vasculature, obstructing blood flow to the lungs.

A serious complication where microscopic fat droplets enter the venous circulation during surgery and lodge in the pulmonary vasculature, obstructing blood flow to the lungs. Gluteal Fat Transfer (BBL): A surgical procedure involving the aspiration of adipose tissue via liposuction and subsequent reinjection into the gluteal muscle or subcutaneous fat plane.

A surgical procedure involving the aspiration of adipose tissue via liposuction and subsequent reinjection into the gluteal muscle or subcutaneous fat plane. Postoperative Monitoring: Requires vigilance for acute respiratory distress, severe tachycardia, or sudden drop in peripheral capillary oxygen saturation.

Surgical Details and the Timeline of Tragedies at New Life Plastic Surgery

Jennifer Arias traveled from New York to Miami despite her mother’s explicit warnings. Mónica Arias recalled telling her daughter, Primero sé madre y después mujer. Si te pasa algo, ¿qué va a ser de tu hija? Hours after sending a text message at 4:18 a.m. on the day of the procedure, Erika Arias received word that her sister was experiencing respiratory distress. Transferred to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jennifer was declared dead shortly after arrival. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental, caused by a fat embolism in both lungs. Julio Clavijo-Álvarez, a plastic surgeon who promotes his work on YouTube and appears on the New Life website, was scheduled to operate on Jennifer. Court documents and state files compiled by Telemundo 51 confirm that Jennifer is at least the sixth patient to die following surgery at New Life Plastic Surgery since 2018.

Among those previous cases is Naimy Sucetz, who died in 2022 at age 41 following liposuction and abdominoplasty at the same facility. The medical examiner attributed her death to a blood clot in the lungs. Julio Clavijo-Álvarez also served as her surgeon. At the time of that fatality, the physician stated that he had administered an anticoagulant injection to Sucetz on the day of the operation and another four days afterward, noting she never complained of pain that could indicate a clot. The Miami-Dade Police Department homicide unit has opened an active investigation into Jennifer Arias’s death. In documents related to two deaths, New Life has denied responsibility, arguing that the doctors were independent contractors.

Parallel Investigation Exposes Recovery House Vulnerabilities

A separate case reviewed by Local 10 News underscores regulatory scrutiny regarding post-surgical care in the region. Nubia Arelly Sánchez López, 38, traveled from Ohio to Miami in June to undergo a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and breast augmentation at 305 Plastic Surgery in Doral. Following the procedures, she was transferred to Stevens Grandparents Inc., an assisted living facility in Miami-Dade licensed to offer “limited nursing services.” Three days post-surgery, Sánchez López experienced dizziness, weakness, and fainting. According to an emergency suspension order issued by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), facility staff consulted an on-call nurse who instructed them to check vital signs. They recorded an oxygen saturation level of 58%. The nurse instructed them to call 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived after the patient suffered a cardiac arrest and transported her to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after suffering multiple cardiac arrests and having a stomach “inundated with blood.” The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner classified her death as an accidental complication of cosmetic surgery.

Husband of Miami plastic surgery clinic patient speaks out after her death

The AHCA subsequently suspended the license of Stevens Grandparents Inc. and removed four other recovering cosmetic surgery patients from the premises. State investigators found that vital signs were missing from the patient’s medical file, postoperative care instructions were absent, and staff members lacked current first aid and CPR certifications. Furthermore, the facility maintained a policy requiring residents themselves to dial 911 to avoid potential financial liability. Kevin Díaz, the husband of Sánchez López, told investigators that “someone” used his wife’s cellular phone to place the emergency call. State Representative Felicia Simone Robinson previously introduced House Bill 81 in October 2025 to establish an independent regulatory framework for postoperative recovery homes, though the legislation stalled prior to discussion.

Patient Age Origin Facility Primary Procedure Cause of Death Jennifer Arias 29 New York New Life Plastic Surgery Liposuction & BBL Pulmonary Fat Embolism Naimy Sucetz 41 Not specified New Life Plastic Surgery Liposuction & Abdominoplasty Pulmonary Blood Clot Nubia Arelly Sánchez López 38 Ohio 305 Plastic Surgery / Stevens Grandparents BBL, Liposuction & Breast Augmentation Surgical Complications

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients with pre-existing cardiopulmonary disease, hypercoagulability disorders, or a history of thromboembolism should avoid elective aesthetic procedures involving extensive tissue trauma. Immediate emergency medical evaluation is mandatory if a postoperative patient experiences sudden dyspnea (shortness of breath), tachypnea (rapid breathing), chest pain, acute hypoxemia (low blood oxygen), or sudden neurological deficits.

Photo: local10.com

Mónica Arias continues to demand accountability following the loss of her daughter, urging local authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the facility. Meanwhile, homicide investigators maintain their active inquiry into Jennifer Arias’s death.

References

Telemundo 51 – Investigative reporting on New Life Plastic Surgery fatalities.

Local 10 News – Investigation regarding Stevens Grandparents Inc. and AHCA records.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) – Emergency suspension orders and inspection records.

Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department – Autopsy findings and cause of death determinations.