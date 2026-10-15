Istanbul floods leave three dead after Record rainfall

An extraordinary weather event struck Istanbul on October 14 and 15, 2026, when the city recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 80 years. The storm triggered severe flash floods across the metropolis of 16 million people, leaving three dead and several missing, as reported by ThaiPost and Vietnam.vn.

Record-Breaking Rainfall and Immediate Human Toll

The intense downpour began on Wednesday morning, October 14, and quickly overwhelmed local drainage systems. Davut Gül, the governor of Istanbul, stated that the city received the highest recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1942, as noted by ThaiPost. The rapid surge of water turned streets into rushing rivers, sweeping away parked vehicles and flooding underground levels.

Among the casualties, a 14-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution, according to Vietnam.vn. Rescue personnel, including firefighters and municipal sanitation workers, deployed across affected districts like Sarıyer to pump out flooded basements, clear thick layers of mud, and rescue citizens trapped by rising waters. Matichon Online and Thairath reported harrowing scenes captured by local broadcaster NTV, showing bystanders rescuing a woman swept down a flooded roadway and firefighters extracting individuals from waterlogged cellars.

Emergency Measures and Municipal Response

In response to the mounting crisis, the Istanbul Governor’s Office implemented sweeping restrictions. Schools across the province were ordered closed for a full day on Thursday, October 15, with closures later extended through October 19 in specific announcements detailed by Vietnam.vn. Authorities also granted special administrative leave for public sector employees with disabilities, pregnant women, veterans, and mothers with young children.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Residents living in basement apartments were strongly advised to relocate to higher floors temporarily, and authorities imposed a strict ban on motorcycle traffic starting Wednesday evening to mitigate accident risks. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) established a dedicated crisis response center to coordinate emergency operations.

Indicator / Incident Type Recorded Figure Source Attribution Historical Rainfall Record Highest since 1942 (80+ years) ThaiPost / Vietnam.vn Confirmed Fatalities 3 deaths (including a 14-year-old) ThaiPost / Vietnam.vn Missing Persons 4 to 5 individuals ThaiPost / Vietnam.vn Reported Flooding Incidents 1,277 events ThaiPost / Vietnam.vn Recorded Landslides 15 events ThaiPost / Vietnam.vn

Transportation Disruptions and Infrastructure Strain

The severe weather severely disrupted regional and international transit networks. According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and the state-run Anadolu Agency, 43 inbound flights to Istanbul Airport were forced to divert on Wednesday, while three flights bound for Sabiha Gökçen International Airport on the Asian side were similarly redirected, as highlighted by Vietnam.vn. High winds also prompted the temporary suspension of departures at Istanbul Airport.

Photo: มติชนออนไลน์

Localized utility failures left parts of Sarıyer and surrounding neighborhoods without electricity and running water, complicating recovery efforts as merchants attempted to salvage damaged goods from the mud. With forecasts indicating that heavy rains are expected to persist through the weekend, municipal crews remain on high alert across the disaster zone.