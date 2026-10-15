John Sibeko appears in court for Katlehong mass shooting

Political affiliations are facing sharp scrutiny across Gauteng this week as the Afrika Mayibuye Movement Party investigates its potential ties to the man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Katlehong. The investigation follows a violent Tuesday evening on October 13, 2026, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of mourners returning from a memorial service, leaving four people dead and sending shockwaves through the community.

Court Appearance and Stiff Charges Faced by John Sibeko

John Sibeko, the man accused of carrying out the shooting, made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Sibeko has remained in police custody since turning himself in on Tuesday night, walking to the local police station after the attack. He is charged with four counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public space, and failing to secure a weapon in a safe. A person found guilty of just one of the murder charges faces a minimum prison term of 15 years.

The suspect arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Katlehong has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. John Sibeko faces charges including four counts of murder and discharge of a firearm in a public space. eNCA's Bafedile Moerane reports. pic.twitter.com/PBEquxNs04 — https://x.com/eNCA/status/2110740757216723280

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 6 p.m. on October 13 as African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members and supporters walked along Sophangisa Street. The group was returning from a memorial service held at Mogobeng Hall in Tshongweni, Katlehong, for Jeanette Magugu. According to eyewitness accounts, the gunman initially fired shots into the air before turning his rifle on the crowd of marching mourners. Two victims died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The dead include Njabulo Ngcongo, Nqobile Faleni, Zanga Bingwa and Yonwaba Tunce.

Political Scrutiny and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement Probe

As the legal proceedings get underway, political fallout is mounting. Sibeko is a former Katlehong councillor and reportedly a member of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement Party. Following these reports, the party stated that it would look into its connections to him, adding that his membership will be revoked if it is confirmed he belongs to the organization. Meanwhile, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team is examining whether the shooting is linked to the upcoming election.

Photo: SABC News

The violence has prompted strong reactions from provincial leadership. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, and Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the crime scene in the immediate aftermath to comfort grieving families. ANCYL’s Palesa Molefe issued a forceful public statement condemning the ongoing bloodshed. “The blood of our young people cannot continue to flow in our streets. Their lives matter, their futures matter, and their deaths must not be met with silence. We demand justice, accountability and decisive action to end the violence devastating our communities,” Molefe said.

Hospital Discharges and Lingering Medical Questions

The tragedy also left three other individuals wounded, including children caught in the crossfire. Among the survivors was an 11-year-old girl who was discharged from Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital with a bullet still lodged in her back. While the child’s family raised concerns over initial medical response times, Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona defended the hospital’s care, noting that the patient underwent comprehensive clinical assessments, including a CT scan, before being released in a stable condition. Medical teams are monitoring the retained bullet to weigh the risks of future surgical intervention.

Photo: EWN

Sibeko is expected back in court on 22 October for a possible bail application.