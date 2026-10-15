Amazon Lists Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box

Amazon Routes 30th Anniversary Boxes Through Invite System at $159.99

The Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box is currently available on Amazon for $159.99, with fulfillment handled directly by the platform rather than third-party vendors, Mashable reported. Due to intense collector demand, Amazon is routing purchases through a “request invite” system instead of open ordering.

How Current Pricing Compares to Resale Markets

When preorders initially opened, Amazon listed the 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box for $89.99. Prices climbed post-launch and stabilized at higher rates. At $159.99, Amazon’s direct price sits close to current market values on TCGplayer, coming in cheaper than many active listings on the secondary marketplace.

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Meanwhile, online retailers have also restocked allocations of the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Booster Bundles at $99, IGN reported. While those bundles sit above original manufacturer suggested retail pricing—and higher than Amazon’s $45 price point in September—they reflect a cooling secondary market. TCGplayer market values for the boosters fell 35.43% over a single month, dropping from roughly $120 down to about $74 for sealed product.

What Comes Inside the Elite Trainer Box

Collectors securing an invite to purchase the $159.99 Elite Trainer Box receive a specific suite of items designed for both players and collectors. The package includes nine 30th Celebration booster packs alongside an exclusive full-art foil Nidorina promo card.

Photo: IGN

16 foil Basic Energy cards

65 custom card sleeves

Damage-counter dice and a condition marker

Card dividers and a collector’s player guide

A digital code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Upcoming Day and Night Ultra-Premium Collections

Beyond the current Elite Trainer Box and booster bundle inventory, the 30th-anniversary product lineup continues to expand. The Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Day & Night Ultra-Premium Collection is officially scheduled to release on November 6, 2026, according to Radio Times.

Photo: Radio Times

The upcoming Day & Night sets, themed around Espeon and Umbreon, will feature foil promo cards for Pikachu ex as well as Espeon ex or Umbreon ex, with the Pikachu promo illustrated by YOSHIROTTEN. Each collection box packs 29 standard 30th Celebration booster packs alongside one 30th Celebrations Classic Collection booster pack, accompanied by a playmat, card sleeves, a deck box, a metal coin, damage-counter dice, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card.