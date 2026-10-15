Ukrainian drone strikes on Yandex data centers force global tech shift

Ukrainian drone strikes on three Yandex data centers beginning on Oct. 8 have prompted tech companies to rethink how and where they build data centers. The strikes have targeted the infrastructure of the Russian tech giant Yandex, which is often called Russia’s version of Google, causing tech companies to rethink how and where they build data centers.

The first targeted site, located in Sasovo, houses two of the three supercomputers that Yandex uses to develop its artificial intelligence models, according to Meduza. This initial outage created widespread disruptions for several companies that rely on Yandex’s cloud services, including Russian Railways, MegaFon, T-Bank, and various media outlets. Defending the military retaliation following the first strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated, We always respond in kind. You all know that they are hitting and hitting our data centers; we responded to them.

Global Tech Shifts and Project Revisions

A spate of attacks over the last year has already caused tech companies to rethink how and where they build critical data centers. Notably, the United Arab Emirates is reportedly revising plans for a 5-gigawatt AI data center project following Iranian strikes.

The original development plan envisioned a massive 10-square-mile campus located in Abu Dhabi, which was intended to be built in partnership with major American tech companies including Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco. However, according to officials who spoke to Reuters, the data centers will now likely be spread out across the UAE rather than concentrated in a single large campus.

Impact on Cloud Services and Future Infrastructure

As military targets shift toward digital infrastructure, the vulnerabilities of centralized computing hubs have become a central concern for the industry. The disruption to Russian cloud users demonstrated how localized attacks can cascade across multiple dependent industries, affecting transportation, telecommunications, banking, and media operations simultaneously.

While the immediate operational fallout continues to unfold across affected Russian services, international projects are actively adapting their geographic strategies to mitigate similar risks. The move by UAE officials to disperse their upcoming 5-gigawatt AI project highlights a broader international departure from hyper-concentrated tech campuses toward distributed models designed to withstand modern geopolitical conflicts.