Angelo Lacirignola Charged With Murder in Deadly Tulsa Wrong-Way Crash

Angelo Lacirignola, a 43-year-old driver accused of piloting a Corvette the wrong way on an Oklahoma interstate and striking a Dodge Ram head-on, has been formally charged with second-degree murder following the death of 64-year-old victim Fredie Hunter, ktul.com reported.

The Bottom Line

The Charge: Angelo Lacirignola faces a second-degree murder charge filed in Tulsa County.

Angelo Lacirignola faces a second-degree murder charge filed in Tulsa County. The Incident: A head-on collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 5 along eastbound I-244 and Sheridan in Tulsa, according to okcfox.com.

A head-on collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 5 along eastbound I-244 and Sheridan in Tulsa, according to okcfox.com. Fredie Hunter Jr. succumbed to severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a broken back, on Sept. 30 after spending weeks in the hospital.

The Interception on Interstate 244

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the catastrophic collision shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 5. Investigators determined that Lacirignola was driving his Corvette westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-244 in Tulsa when he smashed directly into a Dodge Ram operated by Hunter, okcfox.com reported. Both drivers sustained critical injuries from the impact and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Decline and Prosecution in Tulsa

Following the victim’s death, legal proceedings escalated. Lacirignola was formally charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Wednesday, ktul.com reported.

Photo: okcfox.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.