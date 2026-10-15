Sony cancels Android 17 update for Xperia 10 VI

Sony Cancels Promised Android 17 Upgrade for the Xperia 10 VI

Sony has canceled a promised Android 17 update for the Xperia 10 VI, walking back an initial pledge to provide three major operating system upgrades for the upper-mid-range smartphone, 9to5google.com reported.

Storage Limitations and the Scrapped Android 17 Rollout

Announced in 2024, the device launched with Android 14 pre-installed, backed by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Android 17 was intended to be the final major software upgrade for the handset, despite missing from the initial roadmap published in September. Sony stated that after a detailed technical assessment, the phone’s internal storage configuration prevents an adequate upgrade experience.

We announced at launch that the Xperia 10 VI would receive three Android OS upgrades, Sony explained in a public notice on its website. However, after a detailed technical assessment, we determined that due to limitations related to the device’s storage configuration, the Xperia 10 VI does not support an Android 17 upgrade experience that we consider adequate. Accordingly, we have decided not to make this upgrade available.

Security Support Commitments and Unaffected Xperia Models

Sony acknowledged that the decision falls short of its original product commitments and issued an apology for the change. Security updates will remain unaffected by the cancellation. The manufacturer confirmed it will continue to provide regular security patches for four years from the product’s original launch date.

Sony has canceled the Xperia 10 VI's promised Android 17 update, blaming its storage configuration.It promised three Android upgrades at launch, but owners will now get just two 😬 pic.twitter.com/OUPwDYhxEp — https://x.com/androidcentral/status/2110836900550623577

The technical issue remains strictly isolated to the Xperia 10 VI hardware configuration. Other Sony Xperia devices slated to receive the Android 17 update will proceed unaffected by the shift in software support.