José Antonio Neme and Doctora Cordero clash on-air

José Antonio Neme and the Doctora Cordero engaged in a tense dispute, clashing over whether Neme received preferential treatment after avoiding a holding cell following an early August traffic accident.

The Genesis of the On-Air Clash Over Early August Accident Procedures

The dispute ignited when the Doctora Cordero addressed José Antonio Neme’s involvement in an early August automobile collision. Speaking on Zona de Estrellas, the psychiatrist and former parliamentarian asserted that the journalist received preferential treatment because he was not placed in a holding cell following the incident. Neme quickly responded to the commentary through social media before the program contacted him for an on-air clarification.

🟡 José Antonio Neme será formalizado por accidente que dejó grave a motorista en Las Condes, luego que la víctima se querellara por cuasidelito de lesiones graves.Chilevisión te acompaña donde estés, míranos en vivo en la app MiCHV 🖥️#PlanPerfectoCHV pic.twitter.com/Q7e8fMnrRh — https://x.com/chilevision/status/2110506032879304856

During the broadcast connection, Neme addressed the panel directly. “I’m too old to get angry, I reserve it for more personal things,” Neme stated. “I felt that the conversations yesterday on your program and others were strange, to put it in an elegant way.” Cordero immediately interjected, maintaining that the inquiry into the journalist’s status was descriptive rather than accusatory.

Examining the Investigative Record and Prosecutorial Discretion

The exchange escalated when Neme questioned the factual basis of Cordero’s claims regarding the case file. The journalist argued that the psychiatrist had not reviewed the investigative documents unless she possessed an uncharacteristic proximity to the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office. Cordero defended her terminology, clarifying that her use of the word “privilege” referred specifically to avoiding the distress of a holding cell.

When Cordero asked to finish her statement, telling Neme to “Keep talking, I’ll shut up,” the journalist fired back with sharp resistance. “Then shut up because you have a lot to hear,” Neme replied. He detailed his actual processing path, explaining that he went to a police station where a prosecutor determined there were insufficient legal elements to warrant formal charges or overnight detention. Neme also highlighted the lack of functioning security cameras at the scene to further contextualize the prosecutor’s decision.

From Dispute to On-Air Reconciliation

Following Neme’s detailed breakdown of the legal steps and prosecutorial findings, the tone of the exchange shifted. Cordero responded to his explanation regarding the alleged privileges, even drawing a comparison to Fran Maira to praise Neme for his handling of the situation. After several minutes of debate and explanation, both reconciled their differences before the segment concluded.