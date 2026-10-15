How childhood interventions increase fruit and vegetable intake

Interventions aimed at increasing fruit and vegetable consumption among children aged five and under lead to small short-term increases in intake when utilizing targeted child-feeding practices or multicomponent strategies, according to data compiled in a systematic review up-to-date to March 2023.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeted Feeding Works Best: Repeated exposure to vegetables and other direct child-feeding practices lead to small, measurable increases in what young children eat.

Repeated exposure to vegetables and other direct child-feeding practices lead to small, measurable increases in what young children eat. Multicomponent Strategies Help: Combining approaches—such as preschool policy changes alongside parent nutrition education—shows positive short-term results for overall fruit and vegetable intake.

Combining approaches—such as preschool policy changes alongside parent nutrition education—shows positive short-term results for overall fruit and vegetable intake. Education Alone Shows Limited Impact: Standalone parent nutrition education interventions may lead to little or no increase in young children’s actual consumption.

Evaluating Child-Feeding Practices and Multicomponent Interventions

Early childhood represents a critical period for the establishment of dietary habits that track into adulthood. To understand how to shape these behaviors, researchers evaluated 53 studies involving 12,350 participants, searching electronic databases up to March 2023. Sixteen of these studies examined child-feeding practice interventions, such as repeated exposure to vegetables, while 20 looked at multicomponent interventions that combined multiple strategies like preschool policy shifts and parent education.

According to the results, short-term increases of a minor degree in children’s consumption of fruit and vegetables—defined as a duration under 12 months—are likely produced by both multicomponent interventions and child-feeding practice interventions. In contrast, 17 studies examining parent nutrition education interventions alone found that this approach may lead to little to no increase in consumption. Additional approaches evaluated included two child nutrition education studies, one child-focused mindfulness study, and one study providing families directly with produce.

Intervention Type Number of Studies Observed Effect on Intake (Short-Term) Multicomponent interventions 20 Probably leads to a small increase in fruit and vegetables Parent nutrition education 17 May lead to little or no increase

Addressing the Global Non-Communicable Disease Burden

Not eating enough fruit and vegetables leads to a considerable health burden in developed countries. Consuming sufficient quantities of fruit and vegetables brings immediate health perks along with a lower likelihood of developing future non-communicable diseases like heart and circulatory illness. Implementing effective dietary strategies during early childhood serves as a strategy to lower this disease burden.

Despite these clinical goals, the evidence base carries notable limitations. No studies were conducted in low-income countries, and only one took place in a middle-income setting. Furthermore, confidence in the current evidence is rated as moderate for child feeding and multicomponent interventions, and low for parent nutrition education interventions. Information regarding intervention costs and unintended harms remained sparse; reported costs ranged from 325 to 1500 US dollars, while no unintended harms were reported in the two studies that assessed them. Regarding financial transparency, reporting showed that funding came from governmental or charitable sources, with only one study receiving industry funding.

When to Consult a Professional

This living systematic review continues to incorporate relevant new evidence as it becomes available through the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, maintaining an active baseline established in March 2023.

References

Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews – Interventions to increase eating of fruit and vegetables in children aged five years and under