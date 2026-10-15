Taika Waititi Directs Twee Kazuo Ishiguro Adaptation Klara and the Sun

Taika Waititi’s film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun delivers a whimsical and heavily criticized take on artificial intelligence, love, and grief. Theguardian.com reported that the feature-length adaptation unfolds as a twee, tiresome sci-fi narrative starring artificial friend robots with purple PEC-9 blood.

Here is the kicker: the film deploys an uncanny valley aesthetic that ultimately says nothing substantial about its titular themes. Natasha Lyonne stars as the artificial friend salesperson in a post-third-world-war landscape, guiding viewers through a soft-centred narrative that trades sharp satire for pass-aggressive poignancy.

What to Know About the Waititi Adaptation

The Core Premise: Families in an uncanny near-future purchase “artificial friend” (AF) robots for their children, operating in a world where a recent third world war allegedly wiped out the internet.

Families in an uncanny near-future purchase “artificial friend” (AF) robots for their children, operating in a world where a recent third world war allegedly wiped out the internet. The Critical Reception: According to theguardian.com, the film is an unbearably mannered, unspeakably acted piece of sentimental whimsy-futurism that mirrors the misjudged tone of Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

According to theguardian.com, the film is an unbearably mannered, unspeakably acted piece of sentimental whimsy-futurism that mirrors the misjudged tone of Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. The Tech Design Flaw: The AF humanoids run on a purple liquid called PEC-9, which characters explicitly note is “highly flammable”—a stark design fault.

From Hunt for the Wilderpeople to Postmodern Whimsy

Director Taika Waititi previously directed Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok. Yet, this latest venture leans heavily into the awkward, self-admiring stylings previously seen in his Jojo Rabbit. Theguardian.com reported that the project detonates an explosion of postmodern quirkiness and ironic dorkiness that leaves audiences stranded between forced laughs and unearned tears.

Giving a Kazuo Ishiguro novel to Taika Waititi to adapt needs to be constituted as a crime against humanity, for real. https://t.co/ailwHirAp1 — https://x.com/Narwitz0747/status/2069167389594284074

The film adapts Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel. Natasha Lyonne’s character attempts to ground the exposition, explaining the remnants of a fractured global infrastructure where the internet is entirely defunct yet modern suburban life carries on remarkably unscathed.

Design Flaws and Narrative Contradictions

The world-building relies on peculiar logistical choices. Families buy these companions for their kids while navigating a society scarred by a global conflict that inexplicably left domestic infrastructure entirely pristine. Meanwhile, the internal mechanics of the robots themselves introduce immediate dramatic hazards.

Element Source Detail Narrative Function The Product Artificial Friend (AF) robots Companions purchased by families for children in a near-future society The Power Source PEC-9 purple liquid Described by characters as “highly flammable,” setting up structural tension The Infrastructure Post-Third World War Wiped out the internet while leaving domestic and suburban settings largely intact

The guardian.com review noted that these narrative contradictions prevent the film from ever landing a meaningful punchline or an authentic emotional beat.

The Cultural Aftermath of Sentimental Sci-Fi

Theguardian.com confirmed that despite high-profile casting and recognizable creative leadership, the feature struggles to reconcile its comedic instincts with its desire for profound emotional resonance.

The cinematic landscape remains crowded with high-concept cautionary tales about artificial intelligence, yet few choose the pastel-tinted, aggressively eccentric route taken here. Whether audiences will embrace this interpretation or reject its soft-centred framing depends entirely on how moviegoers respond to a sci-fi universe where global devastation looks remarkably like a sunlit commercial.