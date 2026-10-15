Mike Tyson Lawyers Sue Supreme Over Altered Flag Hoodie Design

Mike Tyson’s legal team has accused streetwear brand Supreme of a material breach of contract, claiming the company altered an approved apparel design by replacing an Israeli flag with a Palestinian flag on a commemorative hoodie. The garment, part of a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Martine Rose to honor the former heavyweight champion’s boxing legacy, was abruptly pulled from stores and promotional materials this week after drawing online scrutiny.

The Disputed Design and Contractual Claims

The controversy centers on a graphic inspired by a vintage Jeff Hamilton jacket worn by Tyson during his storied career. When Supreme and Martine Rose unveiled the collaboration, streetwear blogs and social media users quickly pointed out that the collection of national flags encircling the boxer’s image featured the Palestinian flag instead of the Israeli flag seen on the original vintage garment.

According to a statement provided to Rolling Stone by Mitchell Schuster of the legal firm Meister Seelig & Schuster, Tyson’s team approved the artwork solely to celebrate boxing history. “Without authorization, Supreme altered the approved design, embroiling Mr. Tyson in an unrelated political crisis,” Schuster told the publication. The legal team noted that this modification constitutes a material breach of contract and stated that counsel will take necessary action to protect the athlete’s name, likeness, and legacy after repeated demands to the brand were ignored.

Supreme’s Streetwear Legacy and Current Fallout

Supreme frequently collaborates with prominent cultural icons, having featured artists and musicians such as André 3000 in its fall 2022 campaign, NBA YoungBoy in 2023, and Tyler, the Creator in 2024. Representatives for Supreme did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

The hoodie has been entirely removed from this week’s retail drop, and promotional images have vanished from the brand’s channels. Meanwhile, the controversy coincides with the release of Tyson, a four-part documentary series premiering on Netflix this week that revisits the athlete’s athletic achievements and high-profile controversies outside the ring. As legal counsel weighs its next steps, the future of the Martine Rose collaboration remains unclear.