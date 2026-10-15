Julio Iglesias abuse case may face Spanish court inquiry

A possible legal investigation into veteran Spanish singer Julio Iglesias over allegations of abuse brought by two former employees moved a step closer on Oct 15, after prosecutors in Madrid concluded that Spanish courts have the jurisdiction to hear the case.

The Accusations and the Singer’s Response

The complainants, who worked as a domestic employee and a physiotherapist, allege they suffered sexual abuse and forced labour during 2021 while employed at properties belonging to the singer in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. Iglesias, 83, has strongly rejected the accusations, stating publicly that he has never “abused, coerced or disrespected any woman.”

Shifting Legal Ground in Madrid

The path toward a potential judicial inquiry has shifted significantly over the past several months. In January, prosecutors shelved an initial complaint lodged by the women, determining at the time that Spanish courts lacked the legal jurisdiction to investigate events allegedly occurring in Caribbean jurisdictions deemed fully competent to handle such matters.

The Audiencia Nacional and the Revised Report

However, public prosecutor’s office sources stated that staff had now submitted a revised report concluding that a second complaint, filed in September, can properly be handled by Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional. This specialized tribunal is tasked with managing complex cases as well as criminal offenses allegedly committed by Spanish citizens abroad. The prosecution sources did not publicly explain the reasoning behind the shift in legal assessment.

Advocacy and the Next Judicial Steps

Women’s Link Worldwide, an advocacy organization representing the two complainants, has maintained that Spanish courts hold proper jurisdiction under domestic legislation permitting the investigation and prosecution of offenses committed outside the country when relevant links to Spain are established.

Photo: straitstimes.com

The Audiencia Nacional must now decide whether to formally open an investigation into the matter. Iglesias, a Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 300 million records across a decades-long career and is the father of Enrique Iglesias, awaits that judicial determination.