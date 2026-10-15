Sunderland Beat Torreense 2-1 on Noah Sadiki Winner

Sunderland secured a dramatic 2-1 victory away against Portuguese second-division side Torreense on October 15, 2026, courtesy of Noah Sadiki’s 93rd-minute half-volley in the Europa League.

Noah Sadiki Stunner Settles Europa League Clash in Leiria

Clearing the perimeter advertising boards, Noah Sadiki sprinted past the running track three minutes into stoppage time and flung himself toward the jubilant visiting fans. Just as that long-anticipated celebration in Portugal appeared in danger of fizzling out, the midfielder from the Democratic Republic of the Congo finished off strong buildup work from Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fée by striking a first-time half-volley for his maiden goal under Régis Le Bris’s side.

🚨 Dramatic final for home. Noah Sadiki 90' +3🇵🇹 Torreense 1-2 Sunderland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/6nPnW75z2X — https://x.com/GoalsXtra/status/2110802485895954482

The strike ensured a largely unconvincing Sunderland came from behind to secure back-to-back victories in the European competition, pushing their record to two wins from two matches following an opening success against AZ Alkmaar. Every outfield player followed Sadiki in vaulting those stadium barriers to join the celebrations as the final whistle approached.

Back in Europe, 53 years later, in Portugal especially, and winning this game just at the end is really special. Regis Le Bris, Sunderland manager, via BBC

With their home ground too small to accommodate European fixtures, Torreense’s Estadio Manuel Marques was bypassed in favor of Leiria’s larger municipal arena. The venue, overlooked by a 12th-century medieval castle constructed to defend the town against reconquest by the Moors, provided an imposing backdrop for Sunderland’s first competitive trip to the European continent since 1973.

Volnei Feltes Stunner Stuns First-Half Control Before Jules Ahoka Equalizes

Sunderland controlled large stretches of the opening period, backed by thousands of fans who outnumbered the sparse home attendance, but found themselves frustrated early on. Timur Tutierov thought he had headed in an opener from a long throw by Luke O’Nien, but that effort was ruled out for a soft foul in the penalty area.

Photo: Skysports

Torreense, playing in the group stage after winning the Taça de Portugal last season, reminded spectators precisely why they earned a giant-killing reputation. In the 37th minute, center-back Volnei Feltes collected a ball and unleashed a thumping, long-range strike from 25 yards that nested into the top right corner with the hosts’ first attempt on goal.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Le Bris shuffled his tactical approach and eventually introduced a quadruple substitution just before the hour mark. The changes paid dividends in the 67th minute when substitute Nordi Mukiele fired a cross toward Jules Ahoka, whose header trickled into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Lucas Paes.

The strike marked the first goal for Sunderland for the 20-year-old midfielder, an £8.5m summer acquisition from Royal Antwerp.

Late VAR Drama Precedes Sadiki Winner

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitors intensified their pressure. Tutierov went down inside the penalty area, prompting referee Enea Jorgji to immediately point to the spot. However, a lengthy video assistant referee review intervened, overturning the original decision after concluding there was no offside, no foul, and no penalty.

Photo: BBC

Undeterred, Sunderland found their breakthrough moments later when Le Fée slipped a pass into the box. Xhaka touched the ball down into the path of Sadiki, who kept his composure to drive his half-volley home.

'I don't care about my goal, just the win!' 😍 Noah Sadiki buzzing with Sunderland win in Europe

When (Xhaka) touched it, I heard him scream ‘shoot’. I didn’t think twice I just shot and hoped it was going in and that the keeper wouldn’t save it. It went in and I’m really happy. Noah Sadiki, Sunderland midfielder, via EDP24

Le Bris praised the development of the young goalscorer following the final whistle, noting that adding goals to his defensive work represents a crucial step forward. That’s important for him to step up, to add this layer in his game because he has the ability to dribble, to shoot, to make key passes, the manager stated, describing the performance as a vital starting point.

Turnaround Time for Premier League Action

With three points secured on foreign soil, Sunderland’s attention pivots immediately back to domestic duties. The squad returns to England to prepare for a Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday, October 18, 2026, before resuming their continental campaign next week with an away trip to face Lech Poznan.