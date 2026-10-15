Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Aatu Raty From Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added depth to their forward group, acquiring Aatu Raty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan. The trade comes shortly after Raty cleared waivers on Thursday, having been placed on the wire by Vancouver a day prior.

At 23 years old, Raty has appeared in four games for the Canucks this season, registering one goal while averaging 10 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time. Last year, the Finnish forward featured in 66 games for Vancouver, contributing four goals and 10 assists.

Career Journey Through Three NHL Organizations

Selected 52nd overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Raty’s professional career has already spanned multiple organizations. In January 2023, the Islanders packaged him alongside forward Anthony Beauvillier and a conditional draft pick to acquire star center Bo Horvat from Vancouver.

Beyond his time at the NHL level, Raty played a key role in the American Hockey League, helping the Abbotsford Canucks capture the Calder Cup in 2025. Across 118 career NHL games split between the Islanders and Canucks, he has accumulated 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 total points.

Roster Swap Details

In exchange for Raty, the Canucks receive two organizational depth pieces in Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan. The transaction alters the prospect depth for both Canadian franchises as they navigate the regular-season schedule.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Aatu Räty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan — https://x.com/MapleLeafs/status/2110853254548492450

Player Acquired: Aatu Raty (Forward)

Aatu Raty (Forward) Players Traded: Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan (Forwards)

Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan (Forwards) Previous Franchise: Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks New Franchise: Toronto Maple Leafs

Integration Into the Maple Leafs Lineup

Having cleared waivers before the trade was finalized, Raty joins Toronto without immediate procedural hurdles.

Maple Leafs management has not yet announced when Raty will make his organizational debut or whether he will report directly to Toronto or join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.