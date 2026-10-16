Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra in Mexico

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Launches in Mexico With 23-Hour Battery

Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ in Mexico on October 16, 2026, introducing a 14.6-inch device that features artificial intelligence and up to 23 hours of video playback under test conditions. The flagship hardware reaches shelves with a base price of 29,999.00 pesos, packing a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor inside a chassis that measures 5.1 millimeters in thickness.

The new line arrives in Mexico with the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Plus, combining artificial intelligence, professional-grade performance, and creative tools into a large yet powerful portable device. Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra are already available in Mexico through the online store Samsung.com/mx, Samsung Experience Store, and department stores, featuring versions with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM in gray and silver colors.

Creative Studio Tools

Samsung positions its creative upgrades around its new “Estudio creativo” (Creative Studio) application, which allows users to draw doodles and transform them into designs in different animation styles. During a hands-on demonstration reported by UnoTV, a reporter used the device for over an hour without turning off the screen; the device did not overheat and the battery drained by about 5%.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is particularly spacious and practically functions as a blank canvas that not only allows for designing with greater detail but also keeps multiple applications open simultaneously. André Peixoto, Senior Director for B2B Integrated Offer at Samsung for Latin America, stated: Companies need devices that keep pace with the reality of increasingly mobile work, without sacrificing productivity and data protection.

Hardware Architecture and Thermal Management

The tablet relies on a 3-nanometer processor, driven by a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. To handle heavy sustained workloads like video editing and multitasking with artificial intelligence assistance, the device incorporates a 3D vapor chamber to dissipate heat during prolonged use. In testing by UnoTV, the hardware ran continuously for over an hour without overheating while draining only 5 percent of its battery.

Photo: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ offers a 12.6-inch screen, both equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, brightness up to 1,600 nits, and a larger viewing area for working with multiple information sources. Both models include the S Pen without BLE support inside the box, along with IP68 water and dust resistance, Dual SIM capabilities supporting pSIM and eSIM, an in-display fingerprint reader, and color options in gray and silver. Available accessories include the Pro Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard, Slim Book Cover, Frame Cover exclusive to the Ultra version, and an anti-reflective screen protector. Additionally, the Tab S12+ features a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2800 x 1752 resolution at 262 ppi, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness with 1,000 nits HBM.

Software Integration and Regional Canva Promotions

Beyond generative editing features, Samsung structured regional partnerships to expand the productivity ecosystem for Latin American buyers. Users who activate a new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra or Tab S12+ through a Samsung account between October 7, 2026, and February 7, 2027, receive a six-month subscription to Canva Pro delivered via email within four days. René Castillo, vice president of the Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics Mexico, noted that the hardware is built to eliminate friction during complex daily tasks.

Photo: FayerWayer

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For users requiring a physical keyboard typing experience, the series is compatible with the Pro Keyboard featuring an aluminum finish and a Galaxy AI key for quick access to artificial intelligence assistants, as well as the Slim Book Cover Keyboard. Misael Moreno, Marketing Director for the Mobile eXperience division at Samsung Mexico, explained regarding the S Pen: Our team strove to create a tablet that is super easy to use, whether you are crunching spreadsheets and presentations all day or you are someone much more creative or a visual artist. For any questions or support, Uno TV provides a WhatsApp contact line at +52 55 8056 9131.