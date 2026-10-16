Researchers Develop Composite Aerogels for Thermal and Microwave Defense

Researchers have developed advanced composite aerogels that combine metal-organic frameworks and silver nanowires to significantly improve thermal management and microwave absorption. These new materials, designed for high-altitude and military applications, utilize thermal batteries and temperature stabilizers to protect sensitive electronic equipment from extreme temperature fluctuations and electromagnetic interference.

Engineered Hierarchical Structures for Thermal and Microwave Defense

Modern research stations and radar installations face a dual challenge: protecting precision electronics from the harsh effects of extreme cold and the disruption of intense electromagnetic environments. To address these threats, scientists are moving away from traditional fossil fuel-based heating toward multifunctional composites that integrate photothermal conversion, phase-change energy storage, and microwave absorption.

The latest development involves a 1D@3D Ag@Fe-C hybrid sponge, a hierarchical architecture that pairs a silver nanowire (AgNW) backbone with micro- and mesoporous iron-carbon (Fe-C) structures derived from metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). By leveraging the localized surface plasmon resonance of silver nanowires alongside the tunable porosity of MOFs, this hybrid material ensures both continuous thermal pathways and high energy storage density. These components act as thermal batteries and temperature stabilizers to maintain core component efficiency, according to research on multifunctional thermal energy storage materials.

Performance Metrics of MoSe2/AC/MMT–Chitosan Aerogels

In a separate approach to lightweight microwave absorption, researchers have successfully tested MoSe2/AC/MMT–Chitosan aerogels. By loading montmorillonite (MMT) nanosheets decorated with MoSe2 and activated carbon (AC) nanoparticles into a chitosan matrix, the team produced materials capable of covering the entire X and Ku radar bands.

The efficiency of these materials is measured by their ability to reduce the radar cross section (RCS) of a spherical perfect electric conductor.

Sample ID Filler Weight % Minimum Reflection Loss Ch3 50% -88 dB Ch1 (No AC) N/A Reported variant

The research indicates that the Ch3 sample achieves its peak efficiency at a thickness of 2.6 mm. When applied to a spherical perfect electric conductor, these aerogels demonstrated a reduction in scattered far field by 30–33 dB, highlighting their potential for lightweight, high-performance electromagnetic shielding.

Challenges in Material Integration and Energy Efficiency

Despite these advancements, integrating MOFs into practical, large-scale applications remains a complex frontier. Earlier attempts to utilize 2D Ni-MOF composites with carbon nanotubes resulted in a phase-change enthalpy of 126 J/g and a minimum reflection loss of -25.32 dB. Similarly, ZIF-67-derived carbonization yielded composites with a thermal storage capacity of 122.19 J/g.

Researchers note that high band gaps and significant phonon scattering within spatially confined MOF structures often limit energy conversion efficiency. The shift toward hierarchical aerogels—like the AgNW-based hybrid sponge—aims to overcome these limitations by introducing heterogeneous interfaces. These interfaces are designed to enhance light harvesting and electromagnetic dissipation through multiple reflections and synergistic polarization effects, providing a more robust alternative to previous MOF-only configurations.