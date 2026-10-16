TCL Q85K Soundbar Drops by $449 in Retail Promotions

Home theater upgrades are seeing steep price drops as major audio gear, including TCL and LG soundbar systems, hits deep discounts. The TCL Q85K soundbar is currently available at a $449 reduction, while LG’s S40TR 4.1-channel bundle drops to $200, offering buyers significant savings on immersive setups.

Upgrading a living room entertainment setup no longer requires a complicated, full-sized wired speaker arrangement to achieve theater-quality sound. Current retail promotions are bringing high-end audio hardware down to much more accessible price points for shoppers looking to improve movie nights, gaming sessions, or everyday dialogue clarity.

The premium TCL Q85K soundbar, which carries a regular price of $1,500, is available right now for $1,051. This significant markdown slashes $449 off the retail cost for shoppers seeking a powerful 7.1.2-channel speaker configuration.

The system incorporates Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support to generate room-filling cinematic audio. Tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, the hardware is designed to produce crisp vocals and deep bass. Dedicated upward-firing drivers create overhead effects, while a wireless dual-driver subwoofer handles the low end for action sequences and heavy music tracks. A built-in center channel and dialogue enhancement tools help make conversations easier to understand during loud moments.

For configuration and gaming features, the soundbar includes AI Sonic Room Calibration to automatically adjust audio output based on room layout. Gamers also gain support for HDMI 2.1 with 4K at 144Hz, enabling next-generation consoles and gaming PCs to operate at high refresh rates.

LG S40TR Bundle Hits a sale price

The system is designed to pair with LG televisions to sync audio output, though it remains fully compatible with any television brand. Dedicated software features include Clear Voice Plus to lift spoken dialogue out of quiet mixes, alongside a mobile application for custom sound profiles tailored to specific games or movies.

Klipsch Flexus Core 100 Alternative

For those considering a single-speaker setup instead of a multi-piece bundle, the Klipsch Flexus Core 100 offers another discounted option. The unit features a wooden MDF enclosure finished with a wood grain wrap, a woolen grille, and metal accents. A 20% discount brings the price down to $278, providing bass slam and volume suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.