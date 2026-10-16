Flávio Bolsonaro Campaign Paid Cyber Firm Linked to AI Political Manipulation Tool

Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign and his political party have directed payments totaling hundreds of thousands of reals to Elytron, a cybersecurity firm whose technology was marketed abroad for clandestine political manipulation during elections. Documents and disclosures reveal that the firm’s systems were pitched to target voters through artificial intelligence, utilize inauthentic accounts, and deploy psychological warfare tactics.

The financial trail submitted to Brazil’s electoral oversight system indicates that Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign paid R$ 600 mil to Elytron across multiple fiscal records logged in the DivulgaCand database. In addition, the Liberal Party (PL) declared a separate payment of R$ 131,9 mil to the company for professional technical services. While these transactions are documented in electoral filings, officials emphasize that no evidence proves the controversial AI manipulation tools were actually deployed during the 2026 Brazilian electoral race.

Internal Whistleblower Disclosures and International Pitches

The operations of the cybersecurity firm came to light after disclosures from Vincent Edward Reed, an American entrepreneur and technologist who worked as a consultant for Elytron between 2024 and 2025. Reed acted as an intermediary to present the system to individuals linked to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, though no formal contracting resulted from those demonstrations. Reed later broke ties with the company, stating that he grew alarmed upon reviewing the system’s capabilities.

After an AI-generated version of Jair Bolsonaro was projected at the launch of his son Flávio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign, Brazil's leftwing parties alleged it breached electoral regulations for AI and the terms of Bolsonaro's house arrest. https://t.co/CCqdIVE89O pic.twitter.com/XNlIHgKU2r — https://x.com/FT/status/2082931004964995539

When I saw the demonstration [do sistema] and the dashboard, I could understand what it was capable of, Reed said. And that was concerning to me because I saw that was targeting voters and could reach them with AI deepfakes.

Following his departure, Reed reported the operations to the FBI and the U.S. House Committee on Oversight, though those inquiries did not advance. He subsequently shared the operational records with journalists to expose the scope of the technology. According to the firm’s promotional materials, the system relies on massive data harvesting, geo-targeting, and behavioral profiling to execute coordinated inauthentic behavior, spread rumors, and systematically discredit political adversaries.

Corporate Defenses and Electoral Scrutiny

Elytron issued statements vigorously denying any involvement in the creation of fake news, deepfakes, or clandestine influence operations. The firm maintained that its services are strictly defensive, focusing on cybersecurity, secure communications, and infrastructure protection. Leadership at Elytron asserted that they never authorized commercial presentations offering political influence operations and announced an internal investigation into the unauthorized use of the company’s name.

As election authorities monitor digital integrity and the influence of emerging technologies on public discourse, the disclosures regarding Elytron highlight ongoing vulnerabilities surrounding automated influence campaigns.