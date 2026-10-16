Capital Region Water files lawsuit over stormwater fees

Capital Region Water filed a lawsuit in court on Tuesday seeking a judicial order that would compel the commonwealth to pay approximately $475,000 annually in municipal stormwater fees for state-owned property in Harrisburg.

Legal Actions and Capital Region Finances

The lawsuit brought by Capital Region Water targets state properties and aims to secure roughly $475,000 per year to offset stormwater management costs. Meanwhile, Harrisburg appears to be nearing the conclusion of an eight-year-long legal battle regarding advisory work linked to the city’s costly Steve-Reed-era incinerator retrofit.

In municipal housing news, the Harrisburg Area YMCA continues to operate its residential program out of the Front Street facility it has occupied since 1933, currently providing individual housing units to 86 men.

Elections and Public Education

Dauphin County officials outlined their preparations for the upcoming Nov. 3 election and provided guidance to help residents ensure their ballots are properly counted.

In local education, the Harrisburg school board voted on Tuesday to approve a new principal for SciTech, the district’s math and science magnet high school, alongside leadership appointments for other campuses.

Arts, Culture, and Local Business

Bob’s Art Blog is traveling across the region this month, spotlighting artists from Harrisburg and York to Carlisle and Lancaster. On the stage, Open Stage’s presentation of “Night of the Living Dead Live” drew strong praise from reviewers as a hilarious Halloween parody.

Ryan Unger, president and CEO of CREDC, acknowledged the chamber’s 2026 Catalyst award winners who are fostering progress within Harrisburg. Additionally, Sara Bozich’s Weekend Roundup highlighted regional events, including a cat cafe demonstration titled “Purr’d in the Burg” at Elementary Coffee. Retail spaces leaning into magical and nontraditional healing themes have also drawn customers seeking social connection as the autumn season progresses.