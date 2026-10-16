Vitinha Urges Cristiano Ronaldo Return to Portugal National Team

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has publicly urged Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Portugal national team and resolve his ongoing dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. Speaking following a 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory against Manchester City, Vitinha described the recent international window as turbulent and confirmed that the squad desires the captain back in the fold.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Disciplinary Status: With an ongoing disciplinary proceeding by the Portuguese Football Federation, player availability for upcoming qualifiers remains a risk.

The Aftermath of the Camp Departure

The controversy stems from Ronaldo’s abrupt exit from the national team camp in Denmark during the previous international break. The 41-year-old forward departed after believing that coach Jorge Jesus broke promises on two occasions. In response to the unapproved departure, the Portuguese Football Federation initiated disciplinary proceedings on October 10, placing the forward under a provisional suspension that could extend up to six months.

Photo: Goal.com

Vitinha addressed the fallout following his club’s European fixture on Wednesday, characterizing the mood of the recent gathering as emotional and unsettled. From my side, I hope that things are resolved in the best possible way, and that Ronaldo returns and everything is fine, Vitinha told Brazilian network TNT Sports, emphasizing that the sentiment is shared among the players.

Divergent Front-Office Views and Legal Posturing

A Portuguese journalist detailed how Jorge Jesus deployed his legal representative, Henrique, to issue strong public criticisms regarding the forward’s conduct. At the same time, Jorge Jesus has kept the door open for a November return against Denmark and Wales, provided Ronaldo accepts specific conditions, including potential rotations and time on the bench.

Photo: Mosaique FM

Conversely, Elma Aveiro, Ronaldo’s sister, offered a starkly pessimistic view during a public appearance in Lisbon. She stated that the probability of her brother returning is lower than him staying away, asserting that betrayal makes reconciliation exceedingly difficult. It is sad to see my brother suffering because of this; he is the least who deserves that, Aveiro remarked to the press.

Entity / Stakeholder Stated Position Current Status Vitinha (PSG Midfielder) Supports Ronaldo’s return; reports squad-wide desire for reconciliation Active mediator voice Portuguese Football Federation Opened disciplinary action on October 10 Provisional suspension pending final ruling Jorge Jesus (Head Coach) Open to November recall under strict tactical conditions Pending peace talks Elma Aveiro (Sister) Doubts a return is possible due to perceived broken trust External family perspective

Rooney’s Critique and the Broader Legacy Debate

The public debate expanded beyond Portuguese borders when former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney criticized the manner in which the forward handled the end of his international career. Speaking on his program “Stick to United,” Rooney lambasted the attempt to publicly undermine the coaching staff.

First thing I said to myself is why? Undermining your manager and teammates the way he did was so wrong, Rooney stated, adding that the situation signals a wider difficulty in managing the end of an elite career. There comes a time for all players to leave international football. It comes for everyone, and unfortunately, he is not dealing with it well.

Despite the administrative standstill, Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença has maintained that a collective desire exists to bring Ronaldo back for the November fixtures, urging a calm resolution to the dispute. No official date for a reconciliation summit between the player and Jorge Jesus has been announced.

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