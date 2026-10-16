Binance tests direct bolivar deposits in Venezuela

Starting October 15, 2026, cryptocurrency exchange Binance enabled direct bolivar deposits via mobile payment and bank transfers for users in Venezuela, bypassing the peer-to-peer marketplace for purchasing digital assets like USDT and USDC, as Banca y Negocios reported.

The Bottom Line

Deposits in bolivars operate with a 0% platform commission through Pago Móvil and bank transfers, though bank-level fees may still apply.

The functionality is currently rolling out in a testing phase with limited access for selected accounts, as noted by Efecto Cocuyo.

Local processing is managed exclusively by Casa de Cambios Insular, S.A., operating under regulations from the Central Bank of Venezuela and Sudeban.

Transitioning Away from Traditional P2P Channels

Until this rollout, acquiring digital dollars within the platform required navigating the peer-to-peer market. Users had to match with independent counterparties, execute mobile payments to unfamiliar accounts, and await manual cryptocurrency release, according to reporting by El Estímulo. The new direct channel removes intermediaries from the funding stage.

Users access the feature inside the mobile application by selecting the deposit menu, choosing VES as the currency code, and designating either a bank transfer or mobile payment. Mandatory compliance rules require that incoming funds originate strictly from a bank account registered under the exact same identity as the user profile.

Photo: Binance

Operational Metric Direct Deposit Channel P2P Marketplace Platform Commission 0% Variable by Merchant Processing Entity Casa de Cambios Insular Peer-to-Peer Counterparties Withdrawal Availability Pending (Scheduled Soon at 0.3%) Active

Operational Parameters and Regulatory Framework

The service functions daily between 12:00 AM and 8:59 PM, offering immediate conversion to stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and USD1 via the platform conversion tool. However, the reverse operation—withdrawing bolivars back to local bank accounts or mobile payments—remains unavailable, with a planned fee structure set at 0.3% upon release. Binance also plans to enable the transfer of bolivars to third-party accounts in the future.

Corporate communications clarify that Casa de Cambios Insular handles all fiat processing locally, with the entity licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and Sudeban. The exchange explicitly states that virtual assets do not constitute legal tender and lack backing from official financial institutions, specifying that the process does not involve fiat currency services or the reception and processing of funds directly by Binance.

Photo: El Estímulo

Market Context and Economic Spreads

The operational feature gained attention following the launch of the Binance Mastercard in Venezuela, which allows users to make payments in online platforms and international merchants using their platform balance by liquidating digital dollars for goods and services abroad. Economic evaluations note that bank fees can still apply to mobile payments depending on the processing modality, citing a standard BCV tariff of 0.30% with a minimum of 14 bolivars for person-to-person transactions.

Pricing dynamics remain a central variable for users comparing channels. For example, the official BCV dollar rate stood at 879.12 bolivars while USDT on the Binance P2P market hovered around 1,005 bolivars, creating a gap of approximately 14%. Under those rates, an amount of 100,000 bolivars yields roughly 99.5 USDT through P2P compared to about 113.7 USDT if evaluated at the official BCV rate. Economic specialists have also highlighted potential risks regarding the privacy of movements and the eventual exposure of information before the SENIAT tax authority.