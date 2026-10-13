Sean “Diddy” Combs Hospitalized With Head Injury in Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly received hospital treatment for a head injury sustained at a New Jersey federal prison, following a medical emergency in the early hours of Saturday, reports TMZ.

The Prison Realities Behind Bars

Combs was taken from the New Jersey federal facility to a hospital following a medical emergency over the weekend, with his current condition remaining closely guarded by his legal representation.

A spokesperson for Combs confirmed they are aware of reports concerning the health scare and are actively working to confirm the exact circumstances of the incident.

The health emergency follows a published report from NBC News detailing claims that Combs spent thousands of dollars a month on inmate-provided services, including private cooking, cleaning, and smuggled contraband.

The timeline of Combs’ incarceration has faced persistent adjustments. Originally scheduled for release in June 2028, his projected release date has shifted multiple times. The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is believed to have now scheduled his release for March 2, 2028. A representative for the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker stated, “We are never given any explanation for how the BOP calculates or adjusts projected release dates, so we cannot speak to the reason for any change.” The representative added that Combs remains focused on serving his time, awaiting a decision on his appeal, and looking forward to returning to his family.

News of the prison hospitalisation follows a report published by NBC News, which featured allegations from four men who shared a housing unit with Combs at the facility. According to those accounts, Combs allegedly paid substantial sums to fellow inmates to manage daily tasks, including hiring one individual to clean bathroom and shower areas prior to his use and others to prepare specialized meals such as pizza, curry, and empanadas. One inmate described the arrangement to NBC News as extraordinary, stating, “This is not some normal st you see in jail. This is some rich st. It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.” Another added, “He’s a billionaire. People are in awe of him. Money is power, especially behind bars.”

Additional allegations from the same unit members included claims that Combs accessed television and films via a smuggled tablet, scrolled through Instagram, and received messages through a smuggled cellphone.

The Legal Fallout and Prior Convictions

Combs was sentenced to four years in prison in October 2025 after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The conviction stemmed from a trial involving allegations that he flew individuals across US state lines for drug-fueled sexual encounters. For decades, Combs was one of hip-hop’s most opportunistic entrepreneurs, building a business empire that encompassed a record label, fashion brand, TV network, deals with liquor companies and a key role in a reality TV show.

That empire faced pressure following a wave of civil lawsuits filed in November 2023 by multiple plaintiffs alleging sexual abuse. The legal pressure intensified in May 2024 when surveillance footage emerged showing Combs physically assaulting R&B singer Cassie in a hotel corridor. Federal law enforcement arrested the mogul months later, culminating in the criminal trial and subsequent prison sentence.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hospitalized for head injury

Additional testimony during related legal proceedings highlighted the profound psychological toll experienced by individuals associated with Combs. During trial evidence, a witness identified as Jane testified that she nearly fainted upon reading Cassie Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit. Jane told jurors that specific sections of the filing mirrored her own experiences, prompting her to confront Combs via text message. Screenshots entered into evidence showed Jane writing to Combs, “I feel like I am reading my own sexual trauma. I am sick. It’s exactly word for word, drug-filled days and nights.”

Key Milestone Date / Timing Details Lawsuits and Allegations November 2023 – May 2024 Civil abuse lawsuits filed; hotel corridor surveillance footage surfaces. Criminal Conviction October 2025 Sentenced to four years in prison following conviction on prostitution transportation charges. Prison Medical Emergency Saturday Hospitalised for a head injury sustained at a New Jersey federal prison. Projected Release Date March 2, 2028 Current Bureau of Prisons calculation, following multiple administrative adjustments.

Unconfirmed Circumstances Surrounding the Medical Emergency

Official confirmation regarding how Combs sustained the head injury remains sparse. TMZ reported the early-morning medical emergency that prompted the transfer from the prison facility to an outside hospital. A spokesperson for Combs reiterated that management’s primary focus centers on the mogul’s immediate health and wellbeing while his office works to verify the facts surrounding the incident.

Photo: Nine.com.au

With an active legal appeal pending and his release date currently marked on Bureau of Prisons calendars for March 2, 2028, the latest development underscores the trajectory of an incarceration that continues to draw public and media scrutiny.