Eskom retail tariff plan to raise residential electricity bills by 2027

Eskom residential customers will pay an average of R1,144 more per month in 2027 than they did three years earlier, following the full implementation of its new retail tariff plan, MyBroadband reported. The overhaul alters how the state-owned power utility recovers costs for generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity across South Africa.

For years, Eskom lobbied the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for permission to adapt its multi-year price determination calculations. The regulator acceded to these demands in early 2025, allowing the utility to begin a phased implementation of the retail tariff plan from April 1, 2026. The shift was partly motivated by declining electricity sales driven by the increased adoption of residential solar power.

Shifting Grid Costs and Solar Panel Debates

Eskom initially focused its public relations strategy on claims that it imposed no special charges on solar power users. Over time, however, the utility pivoted its narrative to argue that households using the grid primarily as a backup battery failed to pay their fair share of fixed infrastructure costs, leaving standard customers to shoulder the financial burden.

This intense public focus on solar owners largely overshadowed the severe financial impact on smaller, middle-class households that do not qualify for indigent tariffs. To soften the blow of potential bill shock, NERSA required Eskom to phase in the retail tariff plan over three years. The initial rollout shifted only 20% of generation capacity costs and 33.33% of service and administration costs directly into the fixed component of monthly bills.

Despite this gradual approach, the Electricity Resellers Association of South Africa noted an immediate 30% increase in average bills for complex residents during the first year of the new structure.

The Rising Burden on Moderate-Use Households

The fixed component of the bill for Homepower 4—Eskom’s most popular residential plan—climbed from R192.20 to R298.20, and then reached R538.20 after the second-phase adjustment. Starting April 1, 2027, that fixed charge will jump another 48%, bringing the total to R660.90. This represents a 243.9% increase over three years for the fixed portion alone.

Customers consuming 700kWh or less per month face bill increases exceeding 50% compared to three years prior. While Eskom maintains that its compounded average increase across all customers sits at 33.5%—contingent on the approval of an 8.83% hike—that headline figure is skewed by heavily subsidised energy tariffs for heavy industrial users and indigent households.

Data from Eskom shows that the average Homepower 4 customer consumes 656kWh monthly. These households face an average monthly increase of R1,144.17, marking a 57.7% jump. Smaller households feel the pinch even more acutely; a home consuming 300kWh monthly faces an increase of R828.37, or 86.3%. Solar-equipped households consuming 200kWh or less will pay more than double their previous totals.

Monthly usage Before RTP implementation (1 April 2025) After last phase of RTP kicks in (1 April 2027) Rand increase Percentage increase 0 kWh R192.20 R660.90 R468.70 +243.9% 100 kWh R448.06 R1,036.65 R588.59 +131.4% 200 kWh R703.92 R1,412.40 R708.48 +100.6% 300 kWh R959.78 R1,788.15 R828.37 +86.3% 400 kWh R1,215.64 R2,163.90 R948.26 +78.0% 500 kWh R1,471.50 R2,539.65 R1,068.15 +72.6% 600 kWh R1,727.36 R2,915.40 R1,188.04 +68.8% 656 kWh R1,981.65 R3,125.82 R1,144.17 +57.7% 700 kWh R2,181.45 R3,291.15 R1,109.70 +50.9% 800 kWh R2,635.54 R3,666.90 R1,031.36 +39.1% 900 kWh R3,089.63 R4,042.65 R953.02 +30.8% 1,000 kWh R3,543.72 R4,418.40 R874.68 +24.7% 1,100 kWh R3,997.81 R4,794.15 R796.34 +19.9% 1,200 kWh R4,451.90 R5,169.90 R718.00 +16.1% 1,300 kWh R4,905.99 R5,545.65 R639.66 +13.0% 1,400 kWh R5,360.08 R5,921.40 R561.32 +10.5% 1,500 kWh R5,814.17 R6,297.15 R482.98 +8.3%

The Penalty of Conservation

For years, Eskom actively urged South African households to reduce electricity consumption, invest in energy-efficient appliances, and ease chronic pressure on the national grid. The introduction of the retail tariff plan fundamentally subverts that messaging.

ELS Public hearing of 24 January 2025 on Eskom Retail Tariff Plan (RTP)

Because the new structure heavily weights fixed administrative and capacity charges, households that successfully cut their power usage will still see their monthly utility bills climb. The final phase of the tariff transition hits consumers on April 1, 2027, cementing a reality where energy efficiency no longer guarantees financial relief.