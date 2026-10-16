Griffin J. John II kills four at Bend school, police say

Griffin J. John II, a 16-year-old resident of Bend, Oregon, climbed a fence at Silver Rail Elementary School with a shotgun on Thursday afternoon, forcing his way into a classroom where he killed four people and injured two others before dying at the scene, police said.

The Sequence of Events at Silver Rail Elementary School

The incident began at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday as John walked toward the school fence from an undeveloped area, according to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, whose department reported the details during a Friday news conference covered by KPTV. As two cars drove by, John crossed the street, tossed his shotgun over the fence, and climbed over it. The driver of a red Toyota pickup truck saw him and called out to him. John fired at least three times at the pickup before the driver drove on and placed the first 911 call.

Not 100% certain of it, but if this is 16 yr old John J. Griffin II, the alleged Bend, Oregon shooter, I will not be surprised. Please forgive me, if this is not the right boy..@Grok can you confirm or deny? pic.twitter.com/bHz4V1MbiL — https://x.com/CheRRy_Bloss_m7/status/2111140377008980256

John forced his way into the school by firing multiple rounds into the glass panes of an outside set of double doors. He then turned left and went directly into a classroom, where he fired up to 15 rounds using three types of 12-gauge ammunition: birdshot, buckshot, and slugs, Krantz stated.

Four people were killed inside the classroom: children ages 5, 8, and 11, alongside a teacher. Two other individuals—a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher—were transported to a Bend hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that all victim families have been notified.

Interventions by Staff and Community Members

Once inside the building, John encountered immediate resistance. A teacher threw her cellphone at the shooter and then tackled him, attempting to pull the gun away. Although the teacher was uninjured, Krantz noted that her actions almost certainly helped prevent further bloodshed.

Kaylub Giamanco, 36, followed John through the broken doors after hearing gunfire and witnessing the physical struggle with the teacher. Giamanco, who had a .40-caliber pistol legally locked in his vehicle, entered the classroom and fired his weapon, hitting the suspect multiple times. Officers arrived at 1:02 p.m., three minutes after the initial 911 call, and found John dead.

Victim Status Demographics / Role Location Critical Injuries (2) One 7-year-old child and one 54-year-old teacher Transported to Bend hospital Interveners Unnamed teacher and Kaylub Giamanco, 36 School interior / Classroom

Ongoing Investigations and Unanswered Questions

Authorities have classified the origin of the weapon and ammunition as an active criminal investigation. Chief Krantz declined to address how the 16-year-old obtained the firearm, stating that portion of the inquiry remains ongoing. Officials continue to investigate the exact number of rounds fired inside the classroom, while local educational authorities and support centers provide guidance to affected families.

Photo: mysuncoast.com

References

KPTV. Official: Bend shooter climbed fence with shotgun.