BTS Lyrics Inside Volume 2 Available for Preorder on Amazon

Running Press has opened preorders for BTS Lyrics Inside Volume 2, a new lyrics book exploring 10 songs from the K-pop supergroup’s albums Proof and the Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, with a release date set for March 2, 2027, Billboard reported. The book features insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Preorder Pricing Across Major Retailers

The physical hardcover edition is currently on sale for $24.23, marked down from its $26 list price on Amazon. The same pricing of $24.23 is available at BookShop.org, while Barnes & Noble lists the preorders at the full $26 price point. Meanwhile, readers opting for digital formats can secure the Kindle ebook edition on Amazon for a reduced price of $13.99.

Digital copies are scheduled for automatic delivery to Kindle devices and mobile applications upon the March 2 release date. Physical copies purchased through Amazon Prime qualify for fast, two-day delivery upon release.

Expanded Content and Licensing Program Details

Source material notes that the release is timed to the band’s reunion, a new album in 2026, the conclusion of a 90-stop world tour in 2027, and music awards season 2027. The title forms part of a broader five-book licensing program through Running Press aimed at the US market and international audiences.

'BTS Lyrics Inside Volume 2': The K-Pop Supergroup Breaks Down More of Its Songs in a New Bookhttps://t.co/SXLR3Tzo21 — https://x.com/billboard/status/2111203559408533921

The volume covers 10 selected tracks spanning the group’s discography. According to Running Press, the tracklist includes:

“I NEED U”

“RUN”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“2! 3!”

“MIC Drop”

“FAKE LOVE”

“UGH! (욱)”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Run BTS”

“For Youth”

In addition to lyric interpretations and member interviews, the book includes full Hangul lyrics, romanized lines, English notes, and cheer guides designed for live concert fanchants and language study. Publishing schedules also indicate that a second volume of the BTS Recipe Book will launch on the exact same date.