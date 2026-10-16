Oregon school shooting kills four at Silver Rail Elementary

Three children aged five, eight, and eleven, alongside one adult teacher, were shot and killed during a daytime attack at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. The 16-year-old suspect was shot dead at the scene by a member of the public.

The Sequence of Events in Bend

Local law enforcement received dozens of emergency calls starting at 12:59 local time, beginning with a report of a shooter firing into a vehicle outside the school grounds. Just one minute later, multiple emergency calls reported that the suspect had forced entry into the building.

Officers arrived at the school three minutes after the initial emergency call, at 13:02, as detailed. Upon arrival, police discovered that the 16-year-old local resident had already been shot and killed inside the facility.

The Bend Police Department is currently at Silver Rail Elementary School after a report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. We will share more information as soon as we can. — https://x.com/BendCityPolice/status/2110827917420982707

Bends police chief, Mike Krantz, confirmed during a press briefing that the gunman was intercepted and killed by a private citizen who had watched him approach the school with a rifle, followed him inside, and confronted him, as reported. The suspect managed to breach the building by shooting through locked exterior doors.

Four Killed, Two Injured in School Shooting

The violence left four people dead at the scene. Krantz identified the deceased children as being five, eight, and eleven years old, alongside an adult teacher. Two other individuals—a seven-year-old child and a 54-year-old female teacher—were transported to local hospitals with critical, life-threatening injuries.

School shooting kills four at Bend, Oregon elementary school

Federal authorities quickly mobilized in response to the attack.

Category Details Location Silver Rail Elementary School, Bend, Oregon Suspect 16-year-old male resident, killed at the scene by a bystander

Schools Closed, Crisis Support Offered After Shooting

Steven Cook, the superintendent for the school district, addressed the public with visible emotion following the shooting. He described the event as an unthinkable tragedy that local families had always hoped to avoid, praising the school staff for protecting the children during the attack.

Photo: Aftonbladet

City officials announced that all schools and district activities in the surrounding area would remain closed, with specialized crisis support made available to residents at the city library. CNN tracking data indicates that at least 52 school shootings have occurred across the United States over the course of the year, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.

Police Evacuated School, No Motive Disclosed

Police evacuated the school building following the shooting to ensure no additional threats remained while rendering emergency aid to the victims. No motive for the attack was presented during the press conference, and authorities did not disclose whether the teenage suspect had been a former student at the facility. Bend police chief Mike Krantz noted during the briefing that officers had conducted active shooter training at a local school in Bend just a couple of months prior, emphasizing that such response protocols are continuously practiced. Melanie Kebler described the incident as a terrible day for the community, stating that residents are devastated while mourning the tragedy and its profound impact on children, families, teachers, and staff whose lives have changed forever, while reaffirming that a school must remain a secure place where children can learn and feel safe. Bend is situated in central Oregon, approximately 250 kilometers southeast of Portland.