Lech Poznań Loses 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League

Lech Poznań Loses 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League

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Following a second 4-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa League group stage, Lech Poznań sits at the absolute bottom of the league phase table after a demoralizing home loss to Bayer Leverkusen on October 15. While Polish rivals Jagiellonia Białystok provided a much-needed boost for the nation with a victory, Lech’s campaign has hit a severe roadblock following consecutive heavy losses.

Lech entered the match at Stadion przy Bułgarskiej looking to rebound from an opening 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. Instead, the Polish champions faced a ruthless German side that secured a 3-0 lead by halftime through goals from Malik Tillman and a pair of penalties by Patrik Schick. Substitute Ibrahim Maza added a fourth late in the match to seal the 4-0 scoreline, leaving Lech with zero points and an 0-8 goal difference after two rounds.

Contrast in the Standings

The contrasting fortunes of Poland’s two representatives are clearly reflected in the league phase standings. Jagiellonia Białystok sits in the middle of the pack at 17th place with three points.

Jagiellonia secured their position by defeating Ararat-Armenia 3-1 at home. Although the visitors initially took the lead through Zidane Banjaqui, Jagiellonia responded swiftly with goals from Kamil Jóźwiak, Rodrigo Conceicao, and Ousmane Sow to claim the three points.

Mikael Ishak, Lech Poznań
Photo: Przegląd Sportowy

Upcoming Challenges

Both teams will return to European competition next Thursday for the third round of the league phase. Lech Poznań faces another daunting assignment as they welcome Sunderland to Poznań. Meanwhile, Jagiellonia Białystok will play their next fixture in front of their home supporters against Anderlecht.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

The Aesthetic Transition: Spanish Art from 1960 to 2020 at Fundación Juan March