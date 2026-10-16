Strauss Named Official Workwear Partner for UEFA Euro 2028

German workwear brand Strauss will invest more heavily in its sponsorship of Uefa Euro 2028 than it did for the previous tournament, scaling up its UK activation push to capitalize on double-digit market growth, according to an exclusive report by SportsPro.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Brand Equity Scaling: The expanded UK activation budget signals a shift from brand presence to direct performance marketing, aiming to close the gap between trade awareness and consumer sales.

The expanded UK activation budget signals a shift from brand presence to direct performance marketing, aiming to close the gap between trade awareness and consumer sales. Global Reach Amplification: By leveraging tournament-wide assets, Strauss targets adjacent visibility across North American and Australian markets via international broadcast feeds.

Scaling the UK Activation Budget

German family-owned business Strauss generates approximately €1.4 billion in annual revenue and has built a dominant footprint across German-speaking territories since its founding in 1948. Following its role as the official workwear partner of Uefa Euro 2024 in its home market, chief executive Henning Strauss confirmed to SportsPro that the company will commit a larger financial package to Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland. The tournament serves as a key catalyst for international growth, with the UK identified as one of the brand’s top-performing regions.

While the brand launched its product line in the UK in 2002 and maintains existing partnerships with Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest, its recognition remains largely confined to core trade audiences. To bridge that gap, the company plans an extensive activation strategy ahead of kickoff, utilizing a budget designed to drive both top-of-funnel awareness and direct conversion.

Metric / Detail Strauss Euro 2024 (Germany) Strauss Euro 2028 (UK & Ireland) Market Maturity Established (High baseline recognition) Growing (Targeting broader consumer base) Investment Strategy Expected baseline activation Expanded budget for performance marketing Operational Focus Continental distribution Potential local UK distribution shift

Tournament-Wide Integration and Refereeing Sponsorship

The expanded partnership builds upon a recently announced agreement making Strauss the first-ever sponsor of Uefa refereeing. Under that deal, the company’s ostrich logo appears on referee sleeves across all Uefa club and national team competitions, as well as on video assistant referee (VAR) monitors and inside the video operations room in Nyon.

For Euro 2028, the global sponsorship package grants Strauss prominent visibility on pitchside LED boards, exclusive tournament mark usage, and fan engagement rights. The brand holds the exclusive right to nominate two mascots to walk out with the match officials prior to each fixture, securing high-frequency exposure across global television broadcasts.

Operational Pivots for the British Market

The anticipated commercial impact of the Uefa partnership has triggered a structural review of Strauss’s UK operations. Since talks with European football’s governing body commenced, the enterprise has adapted specific product lines to accommodate subtle variations in how British tradespeople handle tools and pouches.

Leadership is also weighing a transition to local UK distribution channels to replace current shipping methods originating from Germany, alongside further localization of digital storefronts and social media channels. Henning Strauss emphasized to SportsPro that aligning operational details with local usage habits is essential to establishing cultural relevance and maximizing the multi-year marketing investment.

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