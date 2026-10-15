Warriors Close to Extension for Star Hooker as Roster Squeeze Forces Exit

The New Zealand Warriors are closing in on a contract extension for Dally M Hooker of the Year Wayde Egan ahead of the November 1 open-market deadline, a retention move that forces rising hooker Samuel Healey out of the club, Fox Sports reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Wayde Egan’s looming extension keeps the Dally M Hooker of the Year at the club for the foreseeable future as the Warriors manage their roster ahead of the November 1 deadline.

Samuel Healey has already been granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs, with Triple M linking the young rake to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Warriors face intense roster pressure with seven players hitting the open market on November 1, forcing front-office decisions across key positions like fullback.

Roster Squeeze at Dummy-Half

While Egan prepares to lock down his long-term future in Auckland, the collateral damage of his retention hits the club’s emerging depth. Healey turned down an earlier contract offer from the Warriors this season. With 22-year-old Makaia Taufa also on the books, path-to-first-grade minutes for Healey evaporated, prompting the club to grant him early permission to talk to rival teams. I’d love to stay, Healey told reporters in August regarding his playing future. It depends if we can get the right thing done for both parties. I’m looking forward to finishing off the year strong and then we’ll sort that sort of stuff out then, he added. I’d obviously have ambitions to start. I haven’t fully thought too deeply about that at the moment. I’m just focusing on footy. I’m sure that will take care of itself at the end of the year.

Fullback Dilemma and Off-Contract Pressures

Fox Sports reported that Egan is shielded from the November 1 open market, but seven of his teammates face an entirely different reality as the deadline approaches. The fullback battle between Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Taine Tuaupiki remains a central headache for coach Andrew Webster. Tuaupiki currently holds the No.1 jersey, while Nicoll-Klokstad faces an uncertain retention timeline with no immediate extension talks scheduled before November 1. When pushed on his future, Nicoll-Klokstad said, This is home. I love being here. I love being a part of this organisation.

Player Position Contract Status / Notes Wayde Egan Hooker Close to finalising new extension Samuel Healey Hooker Granted permission to talk to rivals Taine Tuaupiki Fullback Current first-choice No. 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Fullback / Utility Off-contract at end of 2027

Perth Bears Secure Forward Prospect

Across the Tasman, the Perth Bears continue assembling their inaugural roster for their 2027 foundation season by signing Judah Galuvao on a developmental deal. Fox Sports reported that Galuvao, who recently captained the Penrith Panthers to the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup title, moves west to accelerate his path to a first-grade debut. He is the son of former NRL forward Joe Galuvao, whose career spanned 240 matches across multiple clubs alongside international appearances for Samoa and New Zealand.

Photo: sixagain.com

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