SZA Launches Debut Collection With Vans for October Release

About a year after being named Vans’ first Artistic Director, SZA is launching her debut collection with the brand on October 22, 2026. Priced at $110 for the women’s Authentic and $115 for the Knu Skool Mule, the drop combines outdoor apparel with distinct personal aquatic motifs.

The Bottom Line

The debut SZA x Vans collection drops on October 22, 2026, at Vans and select retailers.

The lineup includes two distinct footwear styles alongside an apparel range inspired by outdoor gear and fishing.

Footwear pricing is set at $110 for the fish-printed Authentic and $115 for the black-and-white Knu Skool Mule.

Marine Biology Roots Shape the SZA Fish Print Authentic Design

Before making music her career, SZA studied marine biology at Delaware State University. That early academic path directly influenced her streetwear project, Ctrl Fishing Co., which promoted sustainability and the reduction of plastic waste. Those environmental themes inform her first footwear drop with Vans. The SZA x Vans Authentic features colorful fish prints splashed across the upper, paired with distressed midsoles and a collapsible heel that can be folded down for easier wear.

Vans has officially unveiled Vansza, SZA’s two-part debut collection with the brand 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/YVZ152uZDw — https://x.com/nicekicks/status/2097739791823446291

Footwear Specifications and Apparel Lineup Details

The collection spans both footwear and functional clothing designed around outdoor utility. The SZA x Vans Knu Skool Mule arrives as a backless version of the skate shoe, rendered in black and white with small insect graphics printed on the insoles. Alongside the footwear, the apparel range features snap shorts, a reversible fishing vest with several pockets, and other casual pieces based on outdoor gear. The SZA x Vans Authentic (Style Code: VN00115AWHT) and the SZA x Vans Knu Skool Mule (Style Code: VN00119WBA2) will both hit store shelves on October 22, 2026.

Photo: Sneaker Bar Detroit

Product Style Colorway Style Code Retail Price SZA x Vans Authentic (W) SZA Fish Print VN00115AWHT $110 SZA x Vans Knu Skool Mule (W) SZA Black/White VN00119WBA2 $115 SZA x Vans Apparel Various Outdoor Gear N/A Varies

This October release follows SZA being named Vans’ first Artistic Director about a year prior.