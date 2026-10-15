South Sumatra Police Name Palm Oil Executive Suspect in Forest Fire Case

South Sumatra police have officially named the operations director of PT RAS, identified by the initials FS, as a suspect in a recurring forest and land fire (karhutla) case. The move marks a significant escalation in the regional crackdown on corporate negligence, as investigators confirm that fires have repeatedly ravaged the company’s palm oil plantation concession in Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Tirto.id reported.

“One corporation, PT RAS, experienced fires repeatedly, eventually leading to its operations director being named a suspect,” said South Sumatra Regional Police Chief Inspector General Rony Samtana on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. The investigation into the firm revealed a critical lack of compliance with government safety standards, including a failure to provide adequate firefighting equipment, infrastructure, and the necessary budgetary resources to manage fire risks on their land.

A Wider Net of Corporate Investigations

The case against PT RAS is not an isolated incident but part of a broader, aggressive enforcement strategy by the South Sumatra Regional Police. Authorities are currently scrutinizing 15 other corporations suspected of either negligence or intentional acts that led to fires within their respective concessions. The list of companies under active investigation includes PT SGN, PT S, PT LPI, PT V, PT KS, PT BAP, PT PSM, PT BMI, PT BM, PT PPLS, PT BSS, PT BML, PT BA, PT CT, and PT BNUP.

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According to the police, these investigations are part of a larger push by the provincial authorities and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLH) to curb the environmental destruction that plagues the region annually. Data from the South Sumatra Regional Police indicates that they are handling 58 separate police reports related to karhutla, with 17 of those cases falling specifically within the corporate cluster across seven high-risk regencies.

Scientific Evidence and Site Seizures

In a move to ensure the cases hold up in court, investigators from the Special Criminal Investigation Directorate (Ditreskrimsus) of the South Sumatra Police are utilizing scientific crime investigation methods. This includes the collection of physical evidence—such as excavators, water pumps, jerry cans, and ash.

Photo: Enimekspres

Authorities have already moved to secure the sites, sealing off 620.62 hectares of land associated with the ongoing investigations. This physical containment is intended to preserve the integrity of the scene while investigators audit the companies’ fire prevention readiness.

Regional Coordination and Peatland Protection

The enforcement actions follow recent high-level coordination meetings in Palembang, where government officials emphasized the necessity of keeping peatland ecosystems moist to prevent ignition. Deputy Minister of Environment Diaz Hendropriyono has been actively engaging with companies holding concessions in these vulnerable areas. As reported by ANTARA News, the ministry has already communicated with 43 private firms in South Sumatra, urging them to contribute to the construction of canal blocks and centrifugal pumps for water intake.

Photo: ANTARA News Yogyakarta

“KLH has mapped out where we can build canal blocks, and we have communicated this to 43 companies in South Sumatra. Essentially, they have agreed to contribute and build canal blocks as well as centrifugal pumps,” Diaz stated. Nationwide, the ministry has sealed 57 companies, with 12 of those located within South Sumatra, underscoring the severity of the government’s current stance on environmental compliance.

Logistical Readiness for the Season

The legal crackdown coincides with efforts by the provincial government to bolster emergency response capabilities. Earlier this week, South Sumatra Herman Deru inspected the logistics warehouses of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) to ensure that equipment, including vehicles provided through the Presidential Assistance (Banpres) program, is fully operational. The governor has been vocal about the need for strict accountability, instructing local officials to maintain precise records of all aid distributed to the regencies to ensure that every resource is effectively deployed in the fight against recurring seasonal fires.