Andressa Urach says former pastor subscribes to adult content

Content creator Andressa Urach, 38, revealed that a pastor from her former Protestant church pays to subscribe to her adult content platform. Speaking to Portal LeoDias, Urach stated that the religious leader messaged her to confess he has followed her since her time in the church, sparking a public critique of institutional hypocrisy.

The Subscription and the Pulpit Contrast

Andressa Urach disclosed that a pastor from her former church contacted her to reveal he is a paying subscriber to her adult content platform.

The influencer contrasted her past treatment—where church members pointed fingers and called her work wrong—with the private consumption habits of leadership.

Urach clarified that her critique targets hypocritical public attackers rather than all religious individuals, asking how many leaders preach in public while subscribing in private.

The Message from the Former Church Leader

The situation came to light during an interview with Portal LeoDias, where Urach discussed the subscriber list for her adult entertainment work, as reported by Band. Initially, the 38-year-old creator believed the notification was simply another attempt from a religious figure to persuade her to return to the evangelical faith. Instead, the message carried a starkly different admission.

While Urach acknowledged a degree of honesty in the unexpected contact, she immediately seized on the glaring contradiction between private consumption and public condemnation. Contigo noted that the influencer expressed amazement that individuals who built a platform on judging her lifestyle choices privately pay to view the exact material they publicly denounce from the altar.

“Naquela época, me apontavam o dedo e diziam que o que eu fazia era errado. O que me deixou abismada foi que uma das pessoas que mais me julgava, e até hoje critica os outros, também assiste e faz o mesmo que condena,” Urach stated, as detailed by Band.

Photo: contigo.com.br

The creator pushed back against the double standard, summarizing the disconnect with a sharp observation highlighted across the reports: “Ao menos ele foi sincero, mas estou questionando quem assiste escondido. Quando ninguém está olhando, eles querem ver tudo. Hoje, um dos pastores daquela igreja paga para assistir ao meu conteúdo. Para me julgar, tinha versículo. Para me assistir, tem assinatura.” At the same time, Urach drew a clear boundary regarding her criticism, noting to Contigo that her remarks were not an indictment of every regular churchgoer, but specifically aimed at those who leverage moral superiority in public while seeking out prohibited content behind closed doors.

Event Timeline Key Development 2015 Urach converts to Protestantism following severe health complications from hydrogel injections, adopting a conservative lifestyle. 2020 Definitive break from the religious institution following emotional and financial grievances, leading to her return to entertainment. October 15, 2026 Urach reveals to Portal LeoDias that a pastor from her former church messaged her to confirm he pays for her adult platform content.

A History of Conversion and Disillusionment

The friction between Urach’s public persona and religious institutions traces back over a decade. In 2015, following a life-threatening generalized infection stemming from cosmetic hydrogel applications in her legs, she underwent a profound religious conversion. During that phase, she stepped away from her traditional artistic career, embraced a deeply conservative lifestyle, and at one point contemplated ordination as a pastor.

Photo: oglobo.globo.com

That chapter closed in 2020. Contigo and Band both noted that Urach officially severed ties with the denomination that year after citing deep emotional and financial disappointments with the institution’s leadership. Following her departure, she resumed her career in entertainment and digital content creation, setting the stage for the recent digital intersection between her past religious life and her current professional platform.

As the story circulates across media outlets, neither the specific identity of the pastor nor the exact name of the church denomination has been publicly disclosed by Urach, leaving open questions regarding whether leadership within the institution will issue a formal response to the revelation.